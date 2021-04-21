Biden to pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions





WASHINGTON President Biden will announce on Thursday that the United States intends to cut global warming emissions by nearly half by the end of the decade, a goal that would force Americans to transform the way they travel. drive, heat their homes and manufacture goods.

The target, confirmed by three people briefed on the plan, is timed for a closely watched world summit Mr Biden is holding on Thursday and Friday, which aims to send a message that the United States is joining international efforts to fight global warming. climate. after four years of climate denial by the Trump administration.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the US target, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

Leaders from China, India and nearly 40 other countries are expected to virtually join Mr. Biden, and the United States hopes the announcement of its new emissions target will prompt more other nations to increase their own targets by the time the nations meet again under United Nations Auspices in November in Glasgow.

The new U.S. target nearly doubles the Obama administration’s commitment to cut emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025, even though the country would still have five years to reach it, according to people close to the lens who have spoken. on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to discuss it. Officially known as the nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement, the 2030 target will be a range that will aim to reduce emissions by about 50% from 2005 levels. It will not include detailed modeling showing how the United States is proposing to honor its commitment, an administration official said.

The goal is largely in line with what environmental groups and big business, including McDonalds, Target and Google, have been pushing for. They and others have argued that cutting emissions by at least 50% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade is the only way to put the United States on the path to phase out. pollution from fossil fuels by mid-century.

On Tuesday, Gina McCarthy, senior climate change adviser to Mr Bidens, hinted that the United States would set this ambitious target.

I would say there are opportunities for us to be able to be very aggressive and we would take that opportunity, she said in an interview with NPR.

However, meeting it will be a tall order.

Nathan Hultman, director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, and other energy experts have described the 50% target as attainable, but only with what Mr Hultman described as fairly significant action in all sectors of the US economy.

The credibility of Mr Bidens’ commitment rests on his ability to adopt a series of aggressive new national policies designed to significantly reduce emissions, especially from the country’s two biggest sources of greenhouse pollution, cars and vehicles. power stations.

Ms McCarthy is working with heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation to draft new regulations for auto chimneys and exhaust pipes, which could be made public by this summer.

But other countries remain skeptical about the sustainability of such rules, given their experience with the Trump administration. As head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Obama administration, McCarthy drew up similar rules, only to see them shattered.

The most important part of everything they do is make sure it’s sustainable, said Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University. We really have to show in a very tangible way that the details can’t be reversed at the same time and we don’t have it.

The administration is also trying to push a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure package through Congress, which plans to spend heavily on projects such as electric vehicle charging stations and extending power lines. transmission for wind and solar electricity.

Many Democrats hope the plan will include a mandate for utilities to generate a certain percentage of their electricity from wind and solar power, enshrining in law a transition away from fossil fuels that cannot be reversed by a future president.

But the prospects for adopting this plan in Congress remain unclear. Some Republicans have offered interim support for a compromise infrastructure bill that would include more traditional projects like highways and bridges, but omit climate provisions.

This would give Mr Biden a bipartisan victory over major domestic policy but leave the United States without a permanent and irreversible climate law.

