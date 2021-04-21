COVID News Live-Latest UK Update: Wetherspoons Opens Dozens More Pubs After Restrictions Ease-As Archbishop Calls For COVID Public Investigation | British news





Medic, PM urges correction of’chronic’ shortage of manpower

The Medic wrote a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to significantly increase investments in the NHS workforce.

Organizations and unions representing NHS workers have said that the increased demand for services caused by the coronavirus has led to a “chronic shortage of supply” and that there are nearly 90,000 vacancies.

The letter was signed by the NHS Federation, the NHS Provider, the British Medical Association (BMA), the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal Medical School and the Unison Academy, stating that “Billions of Additional Funds” were needed.

According to the letter, the NHS reported “high levels of employee stress and burnout as a direct impact of the pandemic,” which threatens to further increase vacancy.

According to the results of the largest survey of NHS employees released last month, nearly two-thirds believe that organizations don’t have enough people to do their job right.

According to the letter, more than 4 out of 10 people said they were unwell because of their work.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of the NHS federation, said it was a “deep worry” that many medical staff felt they were unable to do their job properly due to lack of support.

“We desperately need a government to give people working at the NHS hope that their team’s gaps will be filled in the long run.

“It’s a deep concern that too many NHS employees feel they can’t do their job well simply because they don’t have enough colleagues to support them.”

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS provider, urged the government to provide a “full cost” plan.

He said: “We need to check out a fully-cost and funded national workforce plan. So we stop asking NHS frontline staff to cover unsustainable workload shifts after weekly working hours…

“Now NHS is unable to consistently provide its employees with a reasonable workload and the work-life balance they need and value. It must change.”

The letter says that 4.7 million people are waiting for treatment or surgery, and up to 10 million people have predicted that they will need new or additional mental health support as a result of the pandemic.

The Department of Labor’s shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, criticized “Tory’s lack of funding and cuts” for the lack of staff.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said: “The government is committed to supporting the NHS and its staff in the fight against COVID and beyond the epidemic through the NHS People Plan.

“We have more than 6,600 doctors and more than 10,900 nurses working at our NHS compared to last year, and we will provide more than 50,000 nurses by the end of this Congress.

“We have supported more than 1,500 colleges for the expansion of our colleges for medicine and are currently providing at least 5,000 grants per year to students specializing in nursing, premature birth and related health.

“This means there were more medical students in training than ever in NHS history, and nursing applications have also increased by 34% compared to last year.”

