Biden pledges to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030





The move comes as Biden calls a virtual summit of more than three dozen world leaders on Thursday, aimed at reviving international climate ambitions and re-establishing the United States as a leader in efforts to slow global warming .

The planned US commitment represents a near doubling of the target the country pledged to achieve under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, when Barack Obama pledged to cut emissions from 26 to 28% from 2005 levels.

Asked for comment, a White House official said a final decision has not been made.

The Paris Agreement, which President Donald Trump abandoned but Biden quickly joined, was crafted in the hope that countries would adopt bigger and bolder goals over time.

The Biden-Harris administration will do more than anyone in history to address our climate crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech on Monday. This is already an ongoing effort within our government and across our country. Our future depends on the choices we make today.

The administration is likely to offer an outline first rather than a detailed breakdown of how it will achieve the more ambitious goal, according to those briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan had not been officially announced. Officials are considering a target range, they added, which could exceed 50% at the high end.

Nonetheless, the new pledge will offer the latest glimpse into the sweeping changes Biden wants to implement, from decarbonizing the country’s energy sector to phasing out gasoline vehicles. Administration officials have made it clear that they see this effort not only as climate research, but also as a massive investment in a new generation of jobs nationwide.

We were going to do it in a very deliberate way, Gina McCarthy, national climate adviser to the White House, told reporters on Monday during a call organized by the World Resources Institute. The administration wants to move to a cleaner economy with well-paying jobs in communities that have been hit hardest by unemployment and underinvestment, she said. It is meant to respond to the moment we are.

The upcoming pledge is also intended to serve as a marker for the kind of scope and urgency the Biden administration wants other countries to embrace ahead of a critical UN climate rally this fall in Scotland.

Some countries, including those that are part of the European Union, have already set more aggressive emission reduction targets. The UK on Tuesday announced its pledge to cut emissions by 78% by 2035, from 1990 levels, a target the government said would see the country more than three-quarters of the way to reach. net zero by 2050.

But other major emitters, including China, India and Russia, have yet to say exactly how they intend to help put the world on a more sustainable course.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, said it plans to reach its peak in emissions by 2030 and effectively erase its carbon footprint by 2060, though details remain. uncertain. Yet despite a myriad of diplomatic tensions between the two countries, the United States and China on Saturday pledged to jointly tackle climate change with the seriousness and urgency it demands.

The world is a long way from meeting central Paris’ target of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels or ideally, staying closer to 1.5 Celsius. Failure to meet these goals, scientists have warned, will lead to a cascade of costly and devastating effects.

We are on the brink, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said on Monday as a new report from the World Meteorological Organization details the intensification of extreme weather events and highlights that 2020 has been one hottest years on record.

We’re a long way off the right track, Guterres said. It must be the year of action, the decisive year.

The International Energy Agency forecast this week that global carbon dioxide emissions are expected to increase by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021, the second largest increase in history as the world emerges from the slowdown induced by the pandemic. Demand for coal in the power sector will drive up emissions, according to the agency.

It is a terrible warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

In the United States, the energy sector represents one of the best opportunities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. On Friday, a set of 13 utilities, including Exelon, National Grid and PSEG, urged Biden to pursue a range of policies to enable deep decarbonization of the energy sector, including a clean electricity standard that ensures that the electricity sector as a whole will reduce its carbon emissions by 80% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The adoption of Bidens’ new infrastructure plan, which includes generous federal support for climate priorities such as electric vehicles, renewable energy projects and energy efficiency upgrades, could play a key role in help the country meet its new climate commitment. But it remains unclear whether Congress will adopt the infrastructure proposal in its current form or scale it down.

For months, Biden has faced mounting pressure to demonstrate that the United States is not only returning to the Paris Agreement, but intends to back its words with robust action.

Environmental activists, Democratic lawmakers, foreign leaders and hundreds of private companies, including Apple and Walmart, have pleaded with the White House to make the boldest climate pledge possible. Rights groups and academics have released detailed analysis showing how they say the nation could cut at least half of its emissions by the end of the decade.

To craft the new pledge in the first 100 days of administration, White House officials scrambled staff in government agencies to seek funding, programs, and policies that could help reduce emissions in the years to come. come. Agency by agency, sector by sector, federal officials did the math to make Bidens’ promise credible.

However, to reach the 50% target, the administration will have to make difficult assumptions about the future. For example, new regulations to cut emissions will not be overturned by a future administration or the courts, even if Trump furiously dismantled key Obama-era climate policies.

While allies are likely to embrace Bidens’ push to aggressively cut emissions, some Republicans have insisted the far-reaching changes needed to cut greenhouse gas pollution so quickly could hurt to an already struggling economy, especially in communities that still depend on the fossil fuel industry.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the senior Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, has argued that Bidens’ aggressive climate actions could kill thousands of jobs in her State. In the Senate last month, she called out the idea that new policies could quickly replace lost jobs in coal and other fossil fuels with jobs in renewable energy, a fantasy world that does not exist.

Even as the White House manages this political balance at home, Bidens’ new pledge is meant to serve as a tool to cajole other major economies that have yet to detail their updated plans. While the United States remains the world’s second largest emitter, around 85% of global emissions now come from other countries.

Persuading other key countries to strengthen the promises they made in Paris remains essential if the world is to achieve its collective goal of slowing global warming. The targets set by countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil could have a huge impact on the world’s ability to meet the targets set almost six years ago.

Few experts expect major new commitments from other countries at this week’s White House summit. But if the willingness of the United States and its European allies to go big ultimately helps them push them in the same direction over the next few months, the rally will have served an important purpose, they said.

The international community will have the opportunity to see Biden keep his word, said Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Much of diplomacy is about momentum and dynamism.

