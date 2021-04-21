New CMMI Director Liz Fowler: The US at a Really Critical Turn on the Path to Value-Based Care





The U.S. healthcare system has reached a watershed moment in its transition to value-based care, with the major decision in 2021 being an aggressive acceleration or cautious slowdown in countries’ portfolio of alternative payment models.

Liz Fowler, the new head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), has reflected on this crossroads of value-driven care since joining the agency not quite two months ago.

We want the CMS Innovation Center’s model tests to work, reduce costs, improve the quality of patient care and better align payment systems to promote patient-centered practices, Fowler said at a virtual event on Tuesday. of the National Association of ACOs (NAACOS). But we also have to be honest about the nature of innovation, which is that it won’t all be a home run. Some things will work, some won’t.

NAACOS is a Washington, DC-based advocacy group that represents hundreds of responsible care organizations (ACOs) across the country.

Since its inception following the passage of the Affordable Care Acts, CMMI has developed more than four dozen alternative payment models, only four of which have become a permanent part of Medicare. The nine-state mandatory home health value-based (HHVBP) purchasing model is one of the most successful demonstrations of innovation hubs, according to government data.

CMMI has rolled out a handful of its alternative payment models in the past two years alone. Among the most prominent examples is its somewhat controversial direct contracts initiative, which currently features the Global and Professional options with varying degrees of risk to participants.

Another direct contract concept known as the Direct Geographic Contract Model was originally scheduled to begin on January 1 of next year, but Biden CMMI’s new administration has chosen to put it under review for an indefinite period.

NAACOS is among the groups raising concerns about direct contracting.

In my opinion, we’re at a really critical time on the path to value-based care, said Fowler. And that’s my point of view, having worked on these issues for a while. I have a feeling that in the last 10 years since the creation of the center, we have lost some consensus within the stakeholder community on what we are trying to achieve.

Fowler is not the only health expert to critically question the ongoing projects of the CMS Innovation Centers. The Medicare Payment Advisory Board (MedPAC), for example, discussed how CMMI needs a more harmonized portfolio of alternative payment models with fewer, more strategic designs.

Former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Seema Verma also spoke of the need for recalibration.

The center needs a course correction in model design and portfolio selection if value-based care is to progress, Verma said in October.

CMMI and CMS have not just pumped the brakes on the direct geographic contract model. Earlier in April, policymakers announced they were ending a second round of applications for the Global and Professional options.

To date, 53 organizations have been approved to participate in the first year of the two leadership-contracting options. Of these, 39 participate in the global option and 14 in the professional option.

In March, CMS also revealed its intention to delay the implementation of the primary first aid payment model for the critical illness population, with no new start date in sight.

For his part, Fowler took a position two steps forward, one step back on those movements.

Innovation and transformation of the health system is not easy and it is an iterative process, she told the NAACOS event. At CMMI, we want our alternative care models to position participants for success. Sometimes that means stepping up when there is an opportunity, and sometimes it means taking the time to make sure that an upcoming model can realistically deliver what’s expected – and that is the strongest option. based on our evidence and data.

Prior to her role at CMMI, Fowler was Executive Vice President of Programs at the Commonwealth Fund and Vice President of Global Health Policy at Johnson & Johnson. She was Chief Health Advisor to Senator Max Baucus (D-Mont.), Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, from 2008 to 2010, playing a pivotal role in shaping the Senate’s version of the Act. affordable care.

While CMMI carefully assesses all new emerging alternative payment models, the agency is no less committed to advancing its value-based care mission, Fowler said.

We are looking at the wallet, she said. In the words of a former CMMI executive, it’s really like looking at your retirement portfolio and every once in a while [realizing] it must be rebalanced. “

