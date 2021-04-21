Australian health technology company chooses UK for scale and growth





KISA is launching mobile phones and services that are accessible in the UK to meet the needs of the elderly and the disabled. Australian health technology company has set up a global headquarters in London with the support of the International Trade Department. The company will invest more than 6.1 million in this project, creating up to 25 new jobs in London. Their investment shows the strength of the UK’s business environment as we draw closer to securing a free trade agreement with Australia.

Australian health technology company KISA Pty Ltd has decided to set up a global headquarters in the UK and launch a line of accessible mobile phone products with support from the Department of International Trade (DIT).

Already available in Australia, KISA phones are designed to make mobile technology accessible to people with difficulty using mainstream touchscreen devices, including seniors and people with disabilities. This phone gives users more independence and provides peace of mind to caregivers and relatives. Large tactile buttons display clear text or photos, loud audio, and built-in GPS tracking in case of emergency.

Phone sales have increased during Australia’s closure, and mobile phones have become essential for communicating with friends and family from a distance. Since its establishment in the UK, the company has already signed a mobile network contract with Abzorb in the UK, one of the leading commercial support providers of the EE network.

One of the co-founders, Dmitry Levin and CEO Alexander Millin, began looking for opportunities to transfer KISA operations to the UK before the outbreak of Covid-19. DIT has worked with the company to facilitate the transition, provide guidance for company establishment in the UK, market research, and provide key networking opportunities.

CEO Alexander Millin said:

The support from the DIT team that helped set up KISA in the UK was truly meaningful. The resources and knowledge available to us relieved the burden on management and helped us make the right decisions.

The DIT team has introduced potential channels and R&D partners several times, which would have taken months or years to nurture new market entrants.

The company will invest approximately $6.1 million, creating 25 new jobs, including several highly skilled positions in software and electrical engineering.

The UK is still one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world, and our foreign direct investment (FDI) stock level reached 1.6 trillion by the end of 2019. The UK was Australia’s second largest direct investor and second largest beneficiary of Australian Foreign. Direct investment in 2019.

According to the 2021 Tech Nation Report, the UK is Europe’s top technology investment destination, three times more than in 2018, with over 1.1 billion venture capital investments invested in Emerging Health Tech in 2020 alone.

Today’s announcement supports the government’s ambition to drive further investment in all UK countries and territories and complements the ongoing UK trade negotiations with Australia-like partners.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

As the basis for KISA to expand and grow by joining the UK’s vibrant technology environment, we are excited to choose the place where the company can make the most of our deep talent pool and world-leading research and development.

Their significant investment shows the strength of the UK’s business environment as we get closer to a free trade agreement with Australia.

HM Asia Pacific Trade Commissioner Natalie Black said:

We welcome 6.1 million investments from KISA to establish a global headquarters in the UK.

Accessible mobile technology is an important area of ​​innovation, like the future work of building safety systems on devices using big data and machine learning.

We are ready to support other companies looking to expand into the thriving 149 billion UK technology sector.

The UK government has already agreed on trade agreements with the EU with 67 countries, accounting for 891 billion of the UK’s bilateral trade in 2019. In 2021, we will add these deals as we proceed with negotiations with Australia and New Zealand. The UK’s accession to the CPTPP is still a solid priority and is an important part of the strategy that puts the UK at the center of a modern and progressive FTA network.

