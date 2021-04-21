Reduces UK air pollution limits to prevent death, coroners say | Air pollution





One coroner said the maximum legally binding particulate air pollution level should be lowered in the UK to comply with World Health Organization (WHO) limits.

The UK level for two particularly harmful types of pollution is now twice as high as recommended by the WHO.

South London coroner Philip Barlow ruled earlier this year that air pollution from traffic was the cause of the death of 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah in February 2013.

This is the first time toxic air has been offered as a cause of death in the UK. Barlow said in his December ruling that Ella was exposed to nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM) pollution in excess of WHO guidelines. The main cause was traffic emissions.

On Wednesday, Barlow called for the legal application of the highest levels of particulate air pollution (PM) to WHO levels in a future death prevention report.

WHO says particulate contamination due to fine dust, PM2.5 should not exceed 10g/m3 per year on average. For PM10, the limit is an annual average of 20 g / m3. However, the UK currently has a higher limit for fine dust, with an annual average of 40 g/m3 for PM10 and 25 g/m3 for PM2.5.

The investigation was told that during Ellas’s lifetime, the nitrogen dioxide emissions in Lewisham in southern London, where she lived, exceeded legal limits at EU and national levels. Particulate matter levels were higher than the WHO guidelines.

In a future death prevention report released on Wednesday, Barlow said: National restrictions on particulate matter are set at a much higher level than the WHO guidelines.

The evidence from the investigation is that there are no safe levels for particulate matter and WHO guidelines should be considered a minimum requirement. A legally binding goal based on WHO guidelines will reduce the number of deaths from air pollution in the UK.

Pollution haze seen in southeast London with debris in 2017. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

He also asked for more information to be made available to the public about the level of air pollution in the area. Greater awareness will help individuals reduce their personal exposure to air pollution, Barlow said.

It was clear from the evidence at the time of the investigation that disclosing this information is a matter for national and local governments to resolve. The information should be detailed enough, and this is likely to require expanding the capacity to monitor air quality, for example by increasing the number of air quality sensors.

The coroner also stressed that the adverse effects of air pollution on health are not being sufficiently communicated to patients and caregivers by medical and nursing professionals. He asked a medical professional organization to close the training gap.

The investigation did not take into account air pollution, even though Ella suffered from very severe asthma, which medical experts at several hospitals were investigating for the cause, so her mother was not advised on steps that could help reduce Ellas exposure. I heard that I didn’t.

Barlow said: Air pollution has not been discussed as a possible causative factor [throughout Ellas illness] Even though Ella was seen by GPs and specialists in several specialized hospitals. It’s a question that I have to raise with the many organizations responsible for medical education, which I have in the report.

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, Ellas’ mother, urged the government to quickly adopt the recommendations. Children are dying needlessly because the government has not done enough to stop air pollution, she said.

To save lives, the government needs to take action now and take the three steps the coroner has identified in the report. It is important for the UK to take stronger steps to reduce pollution to safe levels first and foremost by complying with WHO air quality guidelines.

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive Officer of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation, said: This would be a game changer if the government follows the recommendations in this report and promises much more bold clean air laws under World Health Organization guidelines.

Guy Mitchell of Hodge Jones & Allen Solicitors, a member of the family legal team, said the government should apply new binding forces to environmental legislation.

The report, he said, follows a groundbreaking discovery that air pollution contributed to Elas’ death. The coroner clearly expresses concern that further action is needed to prevent further deaths. It’s a very important moment when the environmental bill is set to return to Congress.

The bill is currently lacking in not including health-based air quality targets or requirements to inform the public. The government must take action to ensure that the coroner issue is addressed in the bill.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos