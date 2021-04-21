Hershey signs two solar PPAs in the United States – ReNews





The Hershey Company has signed two PPAs to develop solar projects in the United States as it shifts its operations towards the use of clean, renewable energy.

For the first project, located in Camden, North Carolina, the snack maker has entered into a 15-year PPA that will finance and build the company’s first utility-scale solar farm.

The farm is developed by global renewable energy developer BayWa.

This solar project will be a 20 MW installation on 218 acres of land.

The construction of the new solar park should be completed at the end of July.

Hershey has signed a second solar PPA with National Grid Renewables for 50 MW of the previously announced Noble project, currently under construction in Denton County, Texas.

Hershey is one of many companies involved in the Noble Project, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by a total of 450,000 metric tonnes per year during the first 20 years of operation.

Together, the two solar projects will generate significant clean energy in North Carolina and Texas and significantly reduce Hershey’s CO2 footprint by 115,650 metric tons each year.

Investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects are a key focus area for Hershey to achieve its goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than 50% by 2030.

Jeff King, Hershey’s Senior Director of Global Sustainability and Social Impact, said: “As we continue our journey towards an increased reliance on clean and renewable energy, we are delighted to partner with BayWa and National Grid Renewables to develop these solar projects in North Carolina. and Texas.

“Not only will these solar projects help Hershey reduce its impact on the environment, but they will also create jobs and help grow local economies and our commitment to reduce our GHG footprint.”

Edison Energy, a sustainability and energy management consultancy, advised Hershey on its environmental initiatives and the selection of BayWa and National Grid Renewables as solar developers.

Edison Energy has advised global companies, universities and cities on more than 6.7 GW of renewable energy projects in North America and Europe.

BayWa’s Managing Director of Solar Projects in the United States, Jam Attari, said, “We are committed to a clean energy future and are delighted to be working with forward-looking business leaders like Hershey to achieve their goals. ambitious climate goals.

“Renewable projects like Camden support decarbonization efforts and have been the driving force behind the creation of skilled jobs in the energy economy and the transition necessary to meet the continuing needs of these market leaders.”

Nathan Franzen, Vice President of Development for National Grid Renewables, added, “National Grid Renewables is proud to partner with Hershey and other stakeholders on Noble to deliver strong economic benefits to the local county community. Denton.

“We currently estimate that 250 workers will build Noble, 3-5 new permanent jobs will be created to support project operations, and millions of dollars will be generated locally through the creation of new tax revenues and increased spending while generating clean solar power for Texas. residents. “

