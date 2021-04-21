Closing arguments heard in Sutherland Springs shooting case alle US Air Force partly to blame





SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Nexstar) Arguments were heard in federal court on Tuesday in a case filed against the U.S. government on behalf of victims and their families involved in the Sutherland Springs shooting in 2017.

Lawyer Jamal Alsaffar began his closing remarks by stating that government negligence prompted shooter Devin Kelley to obtain the weapon he used in the shooting.

He explained that the US Air Force should have reported Kelley’s physical assaults on his wife and child, and his mental health issues that involved threats to kill his direct leaders at his base to authorities outside the military. the air.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose daughter died in the 2017 massacre, explained that he would not join the trial because for him nothing can bring her back. But, he understands why others drop him.

“Our shooter should never have been able to purchase a firearm, if most of the Army government’s standard operating procedures had been followed.” Pomeroy said, “I think there are guilt on their part, to take care of them, who will have medical expenses for the rest of their lives. “

Alsaffar said this would have brought Kelley into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. This would have potentially led Kelley to fail his background check when he tried to purchase his murder weapon from Academy Sports & Outdoors, and prevented the shooting altogether.

Defense attorney Paul Stern, however, said that even if Kelley had been refused the purchase at the Academy, he would have found another way to get a gun. Pastor Pomeroy said this should not absolve the government from responsibility.

“Now he could get it anyway. But at least it would have been much more difficult. Maybe even stopped that, ”Pomeroy said Tuesday.

Stern also added that the US Air Force could not have informed Kelley’s family of her mental health issues due to HIPAA law. Stern also said that even if the Air Force reported incidents of domestic violence, it would not have predicted gun violence.

But Alsaffar countered that domestic incidents and mental health issues were enough to deny the former aviator entry into Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 2013, which could have been enough to stop the purchase. .

“There is nothing the government can do to bring them back. But what the government can do is hold the military or anyone to account to make sure this doesn’t happen again, ”Pomeroy said.

There is no set timeline for when the judge will render a decision on the case. If the Air Force is found responsible, there will be another lawsuit to determine damages, where victims and family members testify.

