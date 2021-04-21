UK Real Estate Sales Rise to Top Home Prices in 16 Years Housing market





The number of homes sold in the UK hit an all-time high in March as buyers and sellers tried to complete the deal before the stamp duty vacation ended.

According to HMRC’s official figures, about 180,690 transactions were recorded over the course of a month, which is twice the total in March 2020, and the highest since 2005 began publishing data this way.

According to separate data from the Office of Statistics (ONS), the cost of housing has increased due to activities with heat. UK average home prices were up 8.6% year-on-year through February.

This is the highest annual growth rate on the market since October 2014 and occurs despite the country’s coronavirus lockdown restricting city halls and forcing lenders and lawyers to work from home.

Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director of National Real Estate Brokers Group Fine & Country, said: The real estate market remains in a parallel universe that conflicts with the wider reality in which everyone has lived.

It was a gloomy 12 months, given that the first blockades arrived last March, the market was dominated, mortgage products were withdrawn, and everyone held their breath.

The housing market was introduced to support the market after the initial blockade, driven by stamp duty cuts across the UK. It was originally scheduled to end on March 31st.

In England and Northern Ireland, the level of taxation has temporarily increased to 500,000, providing buyers with savings of up to 15,000. In Wales and Scotland, the threshold has temporarily increased to 250,000.

Buyers were scrambled to complete deals earlier this year before the deadline, and today’s figures reflect these sales.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in March budget that it would extend stamp duty holidays in England and Northern Ireland to the end of June, then roll over to 250,000 over three months and return to their original condition. Level 125,000.

Spatial competition among buyers who prioritize larger homes and gardens in the home hunt has helped drive the market and increase the average home price.

According to figures from HMRC, not adjusted according to the season, transactions rose 49.6% per month, and sales of 399,060 units in the first quarter became the busiest quarter since spring 2006.

According to ONS figures, the average home price in February in the UK was 250,000 units, an increase of 20,000 units compared to the same month last year.

The UK average was up 8.7% year-on-year to 268,000, Wales up 8.4% to 180,000, Scotland up 8% to 162,000, and Northern Ireland up 5.3% to 148,000.

Northwest England had the highest annual growth rate of 11.9%, with double-digit increases in eastern Midlands and the Yorkshire and Humber regions as well.

London increased 4.6%, the lowest growth rate in the UK region.

ONS said its index has increased the average price of single-family homes by 9.1%. Apartments and maisonettes increased by 6.7% over the same period.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Correco, said recent data is more evidence of how stamp duty vacations have drastically increased the real estate market.

He said he expects the market to continue to be busy, with the government-backed 95% mortgage scheme launched on Monday supporting first-time buyers at the bottom of the chain.

Structural forces will also support transaction levels in the short to medium term as the epidemic has sparked a deep rethink of what they want in real estate among homeowners, he said.

The rules of the game have fundamentally changed, and more people are looking for themselves in real estate that is no longer suitable for work life.

