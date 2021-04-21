PRECIOUS – Gold gains as easing US Treasury yields strengthen its appeal





* US dollar recovers from seven week low * 10-year US Treasury yields drop below 1.6% * Focus shifts to ECB policy meeting on Thursday (recast, adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman NR April 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, supported by falling US Treasury yields and falling global stocks as coronavirus cases soar rekindled fears about the global economy. Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $ 1,786.06 an ounce at 12:47 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $ 1,788 an ounce. Prices rise as nominal U.S. bond yields fall and reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research, adding that there have also been safe-haven purchases. inspired by weaker stock markets. Yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries fell below 1.6%, increasing the attractiveness of bullion, which bears no interest. Global stock markets were subdued after Netflix’s pre-market plunge, as rising COVID infections in Asia pushed crude oil down. However, capping the advance of gold, the US dollar strengthened against its rivals, falling from a seven-week low reached in the previous session. “This week we have seen some dollar weakness, but it has stopped and we are seeing a recovery there. This is why gold is not making more gains,” said Georgette Boele, analyst at ABN Amro. Market players await the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday for clarity on stimulus packages for the bloc. A political meeting of the US Federal Reserve is scheduled for next week. “Gold is expected to remain supported by continued physical interest from Shanghai and India, as exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows begin to see recent outflows dry up,” MKS PAMP Group said. in a note. “From a positioning perspective, recent short releases hold up for now, but we expect them to be tested at $ 1,800 to push prices up.” Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $ 26.09 an ounce. Palladium gained 1.1% to $ 2,791.19, while platinum added 0.4% to $ 1,191.55. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Graff and Barbara Lewis)

