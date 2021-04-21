British representative explains waste targets to the UN





The goals of the UK’s Resource and Waste Strategy were announced yesterday (April 20) at the United Nations European Economic Commission (UNECE) in Geneva.

The goal was set in a speech to UNECE, a committee established to promote economic cooperation between member states in committee session 2021.

The speech was made by British Ambassador and United Nations Vice President Miriam Shearman.

The Ambassador explained that the UK’s core focus remains on moving from a linear take, make, use, and throw model to a more resource-efficient circular economy.

Shearman described the key objectives of the resource and waste strategy as follows:

Strive to be able to recycle, reuse or compost all plastic packaging materials on the market by 2025. Efforts to eliminate food waste to be landfilled by 2030

Environmental legislation

In a speech, Shearman told the committee that the environmental legislation, postponed until the next parliamentary meeting, is a breakthrough legislation that explains the system changes essential to meeting climate goals.

“From combating climate change to protecting nature, the potential benefits of a circular economy are significant.”

Miriam Shearman, United Nations Representative, UK

She said: The bill will introduce measures that will radically change the way governments, businesses and individuals produce and consume products.

“It will make the producers more responsible for the environmental impact of their products. Every home and business in the UK must collect a consistent set of materials for recycling. To increase product durability, repairability and recyclability, we set eco-design standards and charge disposable plastic items.

Circular economy

Shearman said the theme of the session promoting a circular economy and sustainable use of natural resources in the UNECE region is now more important than ever as the UK strives to build a better environment from the epidemic.

She explained: The potential benefits of a circular economy are significant, from combating climate change to protecting nature. The International Resources Panel indicates that about half of carbon emissions and more than 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress are related to extraction, processing and manufacturing.

She added that global, regional and regional cooperation is needed for a sustainable future, and that UNECE must play an important role.

In closing, Shearman said that the UK government is committed to funding new research and sharing expertise internationally.

She went on to say: Our Strategic Priorities Fund has allocated $30 million to establish five Centers of Circular Economy Research and a central hub that will leverage industrial and academic expertise to provide circular economies. The UK looks forward to working closely with other member states to carry out this important work.

Consultation and response will be reviewed at the Resources & Waste Strategy Revisited Conference scheduled for May 12th, hosted by letsrecycle.com. Click here for more information.

