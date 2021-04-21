The United States may soon reach a tipping point on demand for Covid-19 vaccines. Here’s why it’s worrying





As U.S. health officials rush to get more Covid-19 bites in their arms to control the virus, experts now warn the country will face another challenge in the coming weeks: vaccine supply will likely exceed demand.

“While the timeline may differ by state, we estimate that across the United States as a whole, we will likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm within the next 2-4 weeks,” said the Kaiser Family Foundation in a new report released Tuesday.

“Once that happens, efforts to encourage vaccination will become much more difficult, posing a challenge to achieving the levels of herd immunity that should be needed.”

Health officials – including Dr Anthony Fauci – estimate that between 70% and 85% of the country must be immune to the virus – either by inoculation or previous infection – to suppress the spread.

So far, around 40.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And about 26% of the population is fully vaccinated, as the data shows.

Slowing demand for vaccines could give dangerous variants of the coronavirus the opportunity to continue mutating, spreading and triggering new outbreaks – and it could delay the country’s return to some semblance of normalcy, experts say. .

You Asked, We Answered: Your Top Questions About Covid-19 and Vaccines

“ We have vacant time slots ”

Some areas of the United States are already seeing fewer people registering for a shot.

Kristy Fryman, emergency response coordinator and public information manager for the Mercer County Health District in Ohio, told CNN on Tuesday that demand for vaccines in the county was “slowing.”

The younger population of the county is not as eager to get the vaccine, Fryman said, and “feels that if they catch Covid it might not be as bad.

Others, she said, choose to wait “to see what the side effects are like.”

“We went back to the drawing board to try to figure out how to get more people vaccinated, but… there is not much we can do,” Fryman added.

Just over 27% of the county’s residents have started their Covid-19 vaccination, according to the Ohio Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Earlier in the pandemic, Mercer County was among the hardest-hit areas in the state. Now, Fryman said, the county is once again reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases.

“It is concerning that we are seeing an increase and that the population does not want to be vaccinated,” she said.

In Spring Lake, Mich., Emergency room doctor Dr Rob Davidson said on Tuesday that local officials are also increasingly concerned about the reluctance they see.

“We have niches that aren’t filled, I know that in western Michigan and other areas, particularly in rural Michigan,” he said.

Experts recommend that people continue to wear a mask after vaccination

For fully vaccinated Americans, experts said it’s best to continue to wear a mask.

“If you are vaccinated you protect yourself and you probably won’t get sick, but we don’t know how long the virus will live in your respiratory system after catching it,” Dr Jorge Rodriguez, internal medicine specialist and analyst CNN medical, said Tuesday. “So therefore, you are potentially contagious to others.”

Regarding gatherings, Rodriguez said fully vaccinated Americans should choose to only meet other people who are also vaccinated.

Experts stressed that even as vaccinations increase, it will be important for people to continue to follow Covid-19 safety measures until the country is able to suppress the spread of the virus.

But as more vaccines are administered, fewer Americans are practicing public health mitigation measures, according to the results of an Axios-Ipsos poll released Tuesday. The poll was conducted April 16-19 and consisted of a representative sample of more than 1,000 American adults.

About 61% of those polled engage in social distancing, down six percentage points from last month and 13 points from two months ago.

The percentage of people wearing a mask all the time when leaving the house – 63% – is the lowest since the summer and down 10 percentage points in two months.

And, at a time when Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, the perceived risk of resuming pre-coronavirus life is the lowest it has ever been – 52%.

Meanwhile, the perceived risks associated with activities like shopping at retail and grocery stores and attending sporting events are also declining.

