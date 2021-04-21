COVID-19: British Entrants Reveal At least 100 Bogus Coronavirus Test Certificates Every Day | British news





Border officials have to take the traveler’s COVID test paperwork “at face value” and accept that the results are negative. This turns out because it is often written in a foreign language.

Lucy Moreton, professional head of the Immigration Services Union (ISU), said traveler’s documents in languages ​​other than English are often “trusted”.

She said the police found about 100 fake COVID-19 certificates a day, but there was no way to know how many more detections they evaded.

And in her evidence against the Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the coronavirus, she also warned that there is “little or no evidence” of how well travelers entering the UK are complying with quarantine.

When Sir Strasburger asked how border officials were able to verify evidence of a negative test, Moreton replied, “We don’t. That’s a simple answer. Most of us are trusted.”

She said there are about 100 fakes a day they find, mostly because of obvious spelling errors in the English language.

The need for border screening has increased as the number of new coronavirus strains has recently increased.

She added: “They have to be one of four languages, so if they’re in English and there are spelling errors, there’s an outside chance to spot them.

“If you speak one of the other specified languages ​​and you can find a spelling error, you can see that language as well.

“Otherwise they are accepted at face value. Is there a piece of paper on your phone, an email, or something on your phone that broadly suggests that you have taken the exam?

“There is a set of code numbers that define exactly what type of test it is, and the border forces have a list to check them for, but unfortunately these can be handled very easily electronically.”

And when asked whether 100 fakes were found per day, and how many more fakes slipped through the internet, Moreton said, “Essentially we don’t know. We don’t know what we don’t know.”

She added: “Many border, immigration, migration and quarantine controls are based on trust.

“We trust those who say they haven’t been in a redlisted country in the last 10 days. We trust those who say they’re going to 2 Acacia Avenue for quarantine.

“Everything is based on the assumption that people will do the right thing, but I’m not sure that behavioral studies do what they do.”

COVID variant'our concern is high'

She explained that the process of verifying incoming people consisted of firstly general immigration and secondly verifying all the various COVID documents.

“Did you have a 72-hour COVID test before departure? Did you complete the passenger locator form correctly and completely?

“Have they booked the two exams they need on day 2 and day 8? Staying at the hotel or, if they should, booked them?

“So that’s a lot of separate tests because it’s a lot of separate pieces of paper that aren’t combined.”

The need for border screening has increased as the number of new coronavirus strains, such as those first identified in South Africa and India, has recently increased.

On Monday, India was included in the “red list” of countries where incoming travelers are no longer allowed to enter the UK.

The so-called Indian strain is known as a double mutation because it has two new important mutations in the virus’s spike protein, which infect cells and help evade the immune system.

According to figures from the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) tracking COVID strains, by April 16th, 182 Indian strains were found in the UK so far.

Layla Moran MP, chairman of the APPG on the coronavirus, said there is currently “great evidence” that border prosecutors are “completely inadequate to prevent COVID cases from entering the UK.”

“The government must take action now to stop our airports from becoming a breeding ground for the virus,” she said.

This means reducing the congestion at the arrival hall, effectively separating passengers arriving from red-listed countries, eradicating fake documents and conducting thorough inspections to make sure people comply with the rules. “

APPG on Coronavirus continues to conduct inter-party investigations into the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, using evidence provided in a recent session to first propose follow-up recommendations for border policy and international travel, followed by UK borders last August.

Ms Moreton also expressed concerns about containment testing to APPG.

“There is little or no evidence of how well they are complying with containment or administrative quarantine,” she said.

“Evidence from previous groups and the Home Affairs Choice Committee confirms less than 1% of those who need to be quarantined at home.”

