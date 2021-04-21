US Launches Investigation into Minneapolis Police Practices After George Floyd Murdered





A couple kissed Tuesday in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts. Photo: Bridget Bennett for The Wall Street Journal Updated April 21, 2021 at 10:17 a.m.ET

WASHINGTON The US Department of Justice will investigate whether Minneapolis Police engaged in an unconstitutional policing model, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday, a day after a jury State sentenced former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

The large-scale new investigation, known as the Model or Practice Probe, will go beyond a separate federal investigation already underway specifically examining Mr. Floyds’ murder. The new investigation would determine whether Minneapolis officers routinely violate citizens’ rights through excessive force, discriminatory police action, or other behavior.

The Justice Department has already started contacting community groups and the public to learn more about their experiences with Minneapolis officers, Garland said.

A state jury on Tuesday found Mr. Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the murder of Mr. Floyds in May, which sparked nationwide protests against police in the United States.

Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not resolve potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis, Garland said.

The action marks a shift in the Justice Department’s approach after the Trump administration sharply reduced the use of such investigations, which can end in court-binding agreements designed to force change.

Some officials in the department’s civil rights division had sought to initiate an investigation into the practices or patterns last year, after a preliminary examination indicated that Minneapolis officers had used hose clamps about 240 times in five years, the suspects being rendered unconscious in more than 40 years. of these cases, the Wall Street Journal previously reported.

But former Attorney General William Barr objected to the plan, fearing that another federal investigation could undermine officers’ morale in Minneapolis at a time of turmoil within the police department.

Crowds in cities across the United States, from Minneapolis to Atlanta, hailed the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin. He was convicted of all three counts in the death of George Floyd. Photo: imageSPACE / Zuma Press

Write to Sadie Gurman at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos