Formula 1 expansion to the United States is underway, now it needs a star American driver





Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 8th 2018 in Northampton, England.

Charles Coates | Getty Images

Formula 1 has finally landed at a new racing site in the United States after around five years of effort from owner Liberty Media.

Formula 1 will run the next decade in the Miami market after securing a venue and attracting backers. And with this decision, the American strategy of parent company Liberty Media is taking shape.

“Now things are going together,” said Chris Lencheski, president of private equity consulting firm Phenicia.

“It’s going to be huge for the series, especially here in the United States,” added legendary motorsport driver Michael Andretti.

F1 struck a 10-year deal to hold a second race in the United States last weekend. Financial data for the deal has not been released, but motorsport insiders estimate F1 has made between $ 17 million and $ 20 million a year under the pact. The Miami Grand Prix will join the United States Grand Prix in Austin, bringing a total of four races to North America while F1 will also race in Canada and Mexico.

“The United States is a key growth market for us, and we are very encouraged by our growing presence in the United States, which will be further supported by this exciting second race,” said new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. in a press release.

Lencheski credited former F1 CEO Chase Carey “for seeing this through” before stepping down from his post and taking a title of non-executive chairman. He added that Liberty Media would benefit as the race gives it access to a leading South Florida market that favors big F1 automakers like Ferrari and Aston Martin.

But the next step in the American F1 game could be essential.

“If I am the CEO of Formula 1, I do whatever I can to get an American driver in the seat and be successful,” Lencheski added.

F1 could use US aid

Lencheski was CEO of sports and entertainment marketing firm SKI & Company before selling the agency in 2008. The company has formulated F1 sponsorships.

He said that for F1 to effectively market the market in the United States, having a native driver would be essential in a sport fueled by nationalism as he travels around the world.

Currently there are no American drivers in F1. Michael Andretti’s father, Mario Andretti, is the most successful American driver to dominate F1, winning the 1978 championship.

And Gene Haas’ F1 team is the only American team in F1 but doesn’t have American drivers, which American drivers noticed a long time ago.

Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on in the parc fermé during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, in Italy.

Mario Renzi | Formula 1 | Getty Images

A native of the United Kingdom, Lewis Hamilton is F1’s most popular driver. But Hamilton is 36 and the retirement gossip has begun. He only signed a one-year contract to drive for Mercedes, further fueling speculation about his future.

“I don’t feel like I’m at the end, but only in the next eight months, will I know if I’m ready to quit or not. I don’t think I will, personally, but you wouldn’t know, ”Hamilton told the F1 website in March.

As Hamilton nears the end, Lencheski named American IndyCar driver Colton Herta as a driver who could convert and thrive in F1 as a future star.

“He’s already proven he can win in IndyCar,” Lenchesky said. “He won on the Formula 1 circuit in Austin. He lived in Europe in training, and he’s the right age.”

The Andrettis agreed.

Mario Andretti said of Kyle Petty’s show: “As a young boy his father sent him to Europe, he was in Formula 3, and he knows most of the circuits there, from one hand, and he’s trained. He’s shown in his rookie season. in IndyCar, and he’s won premium races like (in Austin) beaten two of the best Indy has to offer. The whole race he’s held on the sidelines Will Power and Scott Dixon, a break there because in American colors once again, Formula 1 is like the Olympics in a way. “

Colton Herta waits on the grandstand after winning the IndyCar Series car race, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Lexington, Ohio.

Phil long | AP

Michael raced in the 1993 F1 World Championship Series. He also praised F1 for developing his brand, which includes a streaming series to educate and generate new fans in the United States.

“I think Liberty has done a lot of good things with the F1 series, including this Netflix show,” Andretti said. “It has worked wonders for F1 and people understand better what it is.”

F1 stock tracking

Liberty, who also owns the Atlanta Braves, bought F1 in 2016 for $ 4.4 billion, giving it access to a global fan base of over 400 million. It trades F1 as a follow-up stock under the symbol “FWONA” on the Nasdaq. Follow-up actions are used by companies to track the success of a particular division of their portfolio.

With attendance limited due to the pandemic, F1’s revenue rose from $ 523 million to $ 485 million in 2020, according to its fourth quarter earnings report. Liberty CEO Greg Maffei has also tied the F1 stock to a $ 575 million special purpose acquisition company, looking for companies with digital media properties to go public.

A key metric from the report: There is an average of 87.4 million viewers per race. It’s a global statistic, because over the years F1 has struggled in the US market. F1 did not race in the United States from 2008 to 2011 before returning with the United States Grand Prix in 2012 after a track was built in Austin. And part of Carey’s mission was to tap into the US market; therefore, adding Miami and expanding the media market.

ESPN returned F1 to its lineup in 2018 and pays the organization a royalty for the rights while Comcast’s Sky Group and F1 produce the races. It is slowly developing on the front of the audience.

The opening of the 2021 series, the Bahrain Grand Prix, saw an average of 879,000 viewers tune into the network’s ESPN2 channel on April 4. The second race in Italy drew 905,000 average viewers, according to ESPN. And before the pandemic, F1 averaged 671,000 viewers in 2019 on ESPN channels, up from 554,000 viewers in 2018.

F1 could also look to expand on the media front and Amazon could be on the line, according to the Financial Times.

But the future of F1 in the Circuit of the America in Austin is in question. The deal is expected to expire after the 2021 season. The track has sold its 2019 race, missed out on 2020 due to the pandemic, and is expected to host this year’s event in October, as part of a 23-race schedule.

If he were to stay in Texas and prosper in Florida, Lencheski planned for further expansion into the United States.

“If they have an event in Las Vegas or the Pacific Northwest, it will sell out as well,” he said.

F1 did not provide an official for this item after a request from CNBC.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport teammate Valtteri Bottas (77) from Finland pours champagne on the head of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) from Great Britain after winning the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship after F1 – United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Ken Murray | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

F1 could become more competitive

But it’s unclear whether the world’s largest motorsport company will capitalize on the US market. Michael Andretti said the newly installed salary cap will help balance the sport.

F1 has established a new cost cap system, limiting team spending. Think of it like the salary cap of the National Football League or the National Basketball Association. For the 2021 season, it’s $ 145 million and fluctuates year after year. Therefore, with a balanced peloton, car teams from bigger brands cannot spend more to win.

Michael Andretti, who himself is part of a SPAC, Andretti Acquisition Corp., targeting the auto industry, likes the cost cap system, confident that small teams will benefit.

“They know how to manage a smaller budget so that they don’t have to downsize, while bigger teams will have to learn how to downsize,” he said. “It will be very interesting to see what happens in a few years. I really believe the competition will improve.”

“They should be very optimistic about their future,” added Michael, “especially here in the United States”.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.

