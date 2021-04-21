COVID-19: UK Reports Another 22 Coronavirus Deaths-350,000 More People Get Secondary Vaccination | British news





According to UK government figures, an additional 22 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,396 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 2,491 cases were recorded daily and 38 deaths were recorded, suggesting a slight decline in cases and deaths.

A total of 127,327 deaths were reported within 28 days of being positive for COVID-19, and 4,395,703 cases have been recorded since the onset of the pandemic.

The data also showed that 107,622 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, for a total of 33,139,742.

About 350,027 people took their second jab on Tuesday.

On Monday, the government said more than 10 million people now have two injections, and this number has risen to 10,775,817 in the latest update. This is 1 in 5 adults.

According to NHS figures released last week, about three-quarters of British people aged 80 and over (one of the first groups on the Jab priority list) got both vaccines.

In Wales this figure was 78%, in Scotland about 80% of this age group and 42% in Northern Ireland took both.

Wales currently leads the rest of the UK in both the first and second doses given the first jab to 67.9% of the adult population.

There was good news about the immunization program earlier, as the data showed that among the fragile and hospitalized older adults who had been vaccinated three weeks ago had experienced coronavirus symptoms.

In the study, which looked at more than 74,000 hospital admissions from September to early March, the number of people experiencing COVID symptoms in the 21 days after receiving the jab has declined dramatically.

Most people who developed coronavirus symptoms after receiving a jab became infected before their immune system had a chance to respond to the vaccine.

Despite the positive results, scientists and prime ministers have warned that there will be a third wave of coronavirus cases.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said: “The model we saw at JCVI clearly points to a surge in summer events as the obstruction is mitigated. The unvaccinated adult population will begin to spread the infection from one another.”

He told BBC Breakfast the size of the third wave “depends on how fast vaccine launches are going on, how quickly the vaccine supply is coming to get vaccinated, and how people behave with containment.” It gradually relaxes. “

“The feeling that the problem is all over is… flawed, we’re still vulnerable, and if this happens, there are still quite a few people who could potentially be harmed by this infection,” he added.

