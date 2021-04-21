UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) Allocation 2021-2022: Statement from the Minister





FCDO is responsible for providing Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending of 8,115m, which is approximately 80% of the total UK ODA this year. I recently completed FCDO’s internal business planning process to allocate this budget in 2021/22 following UK strategic priorities for the challenging financial environment caused by COVID. This statement updates the House of Representatives on the conclusion of the process.

During the business planning process, we tried to ensure that every penny of FCDO ODA spending provides maximum strategic consistency, impact and value for taxpayer money.

The resulting portfolio represents a strategic shift that brings our aid budget to work with our diplomatic network, our scientific and technical expertise, and economic partnerships to tackle global challenges. We are bringing more girls to school, providing urgent humanitarian aid to those who need it most, and addressing global threats such as climate change, COVID recovery and other international health priorities, among other key HMG priorities for poverty reduction. Will focus on. According to 2020 OECD data, the UK will be the third largest donor within the G7 in terms of GNI ratio.

The integrated review has helped guide the process by establishing how an independent and sovereign global UK acts as a force for good and uses its influence to shape the future international order. To convey this vision, resources have been allocated to seven priorities set in Congress on November 26th.

Climate and biodiversity. FCDO will maintain a strong 534m climate and biodiversity portfolio as it hosts COP26. In total, FCDO will provide more than 941m of activity this year across all topics covered by the UK’s flagship 11.6 billion international climate finance target.

Global health security. FCDO will spend 1,305m on global health. We will focus on the UK’s position at the forefront of the international response to Covid-19, with our commitment to COVAX, GAVI and WHO, as well as Africa’s most needed bilateral spending.

Woman education. FCDO will invest 400 million in girls’ education. We invest directly in more than 25 countries to help achieve our global goal of engaging 40 million girls in education and will demonstrate our commitment at this year’s Global Partnership for Education Summit.

Humanitarian preparation and response. FCDO will spend 906m to maintain the UK’s role in crisis situations, focusing our work on the countries most affected by famine risk, including Yemen, Syria, Somalia and South Sudan. The 30m crisis reserve allows you to quickly respond to new crises.

science Technology. FCDO will invest 251m of R&D on all seven themes of this strategy, with 38m of science, including innovations in satellite imagery and new innovations to address development challenges, including AI to support humanitarian responses. And aims directly at technology.

Open society and conflict resolution. The FCDO will spend $412 million in planning support for democratic values ​​and institutions, human rights, and religious beliefs, leveraging the unique strengths of the UK in conflict management and resolution. We will further promote influence and support democratic values ​​and institutions through our diplomacy, including new sanctions policies, which will soon be expanded to address corruption. We have also protected civil society programs, specifically the UK Aid Direct, UK Aid Match and Comic Relief, Commonwealth Veterans, and Jo Cox Memorial grants within the VSO.

Economic development and trade. FCDO will invest $491 million in supporting new trade relationships with developing country partners, complementing the broader multilateral and capital investments to build future trade and investment partners. We will use CDC and our multilateral partners to drive mutually beneficial growth with our strategic partners in situations where private sector investment is not feasible.

An additional 3,159m will meet government cross-donations to multilateral partners and global funds, including commitments as the largest donor to IDA19, the African Development Fund and other multilateral development banks. Supports arm-length institutions such as the British Council. Covers FCDO operating costs. This is supplemented by the ODA that I have spent by other government departments specified in the Ministerial Statement made on January 26, 2021.

Within this framework, I have also confirmed that Britain can exert its greatest influence as a force for good in Africa and strategically tilt toward the Indo-Pacific. The FCDO will spend about half of its bilateral ODA budget in Africa, where human suffering is most severe, including a massive transition to East Africa to reflect the UK’s unique role and clear national strategic interests. One-third of the FCDO bilateral ODA will be used in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia, supporting our deeper participation in the region, promoting an open society, strengthening trade links, and promoting climate change cooperation. .

In China, FCDO’s ODA for program offerings has been reduced from 95% to 0.9m (this year, with additional ODAs to meet the contract termination costs of previous programs). The remaining 900,000 will fund programs on open society and human rights.

The UK remains a world leader in international development through the impact of these fiscal allocations, as well as the creation of the FCDO to provide greater impact by integrating diplomacy and development. We will return to our promise to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on ODA, if our financial situation allows.

Topic Assignment Subject Area FCDO ODA Assignment 2021/22, m Climate Change and Biodiversity 534 COVID and Global Health 1,305 Girls’ Education 400 Humanitarian Preparation and Response 906 Open Society and Conflict 419 Science, Research and Technology 38 (topic R&D added) Trade and Economic Development 491 Financial Transactions 863 Cross-cutting themed programs 1,940 ALB, international subscriptions and other fixed costs 1,219 Total 8,115

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos