Biden to push employers to offer paid time off for vaccinations and recovery time





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden announced a new measure offering small businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as his administration hit its goal of 200 million doses in the first 100 days Wednesday.

As of April 21, the CDC reports that a total of 215,951,909 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, or 199,426,628 since Biden took office. Biden said the country is on track to surpass its 200 million dose target when the next set of data is released on Thursday, his 92nd day in office.

We are entering a new phase in our vaccination efforts, Biden said during a White House speech on Wednesday, noting that the first months of the deployment were aimed at the elderly and essential workers. Now our goal is to reach everyone, everyone over 16 in America.

With more than 50% of adults at least partially vaccinated and around 28 million doses of the vaccine being administered each week, demand has eclipsed supply as a constraining factor for vaccinations in much of the country.

In his speech on Wednesday, Biden discussed efforts to expand vaccine distribution and access during his first three months in office and described his administration’s latest plans to motivate more Americans to do so. vaccinate.

This includes launching a small business tax credit to provide paid time off for those who get vaccinated or potentially need time off to recover from side effects.

“I call on all employers, large and small, in all states, to give employees the time they need with pay to get vaccinated, and whenever they need with pay to recover if they feel bad after the shot, ”Biden said.

Paid for through the $ 1.9 trillion anti-virus rescue program adopted last month, the tax change would provide credit of up to $ 511 per day per employee for companies with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that these workers or companies do not incur a penalty for being vaccinated.

The White House is calling on larger employers, who have more resources, to offer the same benefits to their employees and to put in place vaccine education and incentive campaigns so that their workers get vaccinated.

“No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting the vaccine,” Biden said.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine break: here’s what you need to know

Administration officials have been careful to avoid predicting when the country will have vaccinated enough people to achieve herd immunity. The United States is on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May and for every American by July, but administering the vaccines will be another matter.

Maximizing the number of Americans vaccinated in the coming months is essential for the White House, which aims to restore some semblance of normalcy around the July 4 vacation and more by the next school year.

In recent weeks, the White House has launched a massive campaign to raise awareness among Americans to get vaccinated, leveraging funding from the $ 1.9 trillion virus relief program adopted last month to launch campaigns. advertising and funding direct community engagement in under-vaccinated constituencies.

Through its partnership with more than 40,000 retail pharmacies, the White House says more than 90% of Americans now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site, and the administration is encouraging state and local efforts to bring the vaccines directly to people, whether through home-reaching initiatives or clinics at major job sites.

The administration is also using $ 1.7 billion to create a nationwide network to identify and track worrying viral mutations whose spread could trigger another pandemic wave. A White House official said last week that the administration is preparing for the possibility that a booster will be needed between nine and 12 months after people were initially vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent the rise variants.

US sets up $ 1.7 billion nationwide network to track COVID-19 variants

Biden set his target of 200 million shots last month after hitting his 100 million goal in 100 days just over a month ago. At the time, the United States was on track to meet the higher target, and the pace of vaccinations has only accelerated, to around 3 million shots per day.

The 100 million dose target was first announced on December 8, days before the United States even had an approved vaccine for COVID-19, not to mention the three that have now been approved. emergency. Still, he was generally seen within reach, even though he was optimistic.

By the time Biden was inaugurated on January 20, the United States had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, complaining at the time that Bidens’ target was not enough. ambitious. Biden quickly revised it up to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Reaching the goal was not without obstacles. In a blow to both the vaccine supply and the vaccine’s timeliness, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that the use of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine be suspended for at least a few days to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous cases. blood clots, a blow to the fight against the pandemic.

The J&J one-shot option was seen as an important addition in bringing the vaccine to harder-to-reach populations, as it does not require a cold room or a second appointment. More than 6.8 million doses of J&J have been administered, according to the FDA.

A CDC advisory committee has not made a decision regarding the hiatus in use of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 single-dose vaccine. The expert group said it would seek more information on rare but potentially dangerous cases of blood clots before voting on whether to continue recommending that the vaccine be suspended.

About 86.2 million people, or 26% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 40.1% of the U.S. population or 133.2 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

