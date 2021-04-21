Raw sewage spills in British rivers are 10 times more than watchdog estimates | descent





House lawmakers say the size of a water company that illegally discharges sewage is ten times larger than the estimate by the Environment Agency (EA).

Peter Hammond, a former computer biology professor at University College London, who is now retired, said an analysis of sewage treatment operations in 2020 alone found 160 permit violations that allowed watchers to allow sewage discharge.

EA said on Wednesday that it has only prosecuted 174 illegal layoffs in the past decade.

The MPs also heard that the UK’s largest Mogden sewage treatment operation released crude oil effluent equivalent to the capacity of 400 Olympic swimming pools into the Thames River in two days last fall.

EA permits water companies to discharge untreated sewage into the river through storm flooding after rainfall to prevent sewage from returning home. However, Hammond says his research shows that the conditions attached to the permit are often violated, making the spill illegal.

One condition is that when sewage is discharged, the treatment operation must continue sewage treatment at a minimum rate. The condition Hammond discovered was a violation of scale.

According to my research, many treatment operations do not continue to treat a minimum percentage of sewage as they drain sewage, and many of these illegal spills are not identified by the EA, Hammond told the MP of the Environmental Audit Committee.

According to my research, 160 permit violations were found in 2020. I think it’s 10 times more than the agency has confirmed.

Despite the size of the raw sewage discharged into the river, EA does not test for fecal bacteria in the sewage.

For the first time this year, as protests against the discharge of sewage into rivers grew, EA released details on the scale of raw sewage discharged by water companies into the rivers in 2020. It discharged more than 3m last year.

The state is legally obligated to treat sewage before it is discharged into the sewer, but the discharge of untreated human waste is allowed only in exceptional circumstances, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

However, lawmakers were told EA would allow water companies to discharge, but did not even state that heavy rain was a condition.

Emissions figures for 2020 show that the volume of sewage discharges from the UK to rivers and seas increased by 37% from 292,864 in 2019 to 403,171 in 2020.

This is partly because more monitoring of storm flooding by water companies provided a much clearer picture of the scale of pollution. In 2020, 12,092 storm floods were monitored, and in 2019, 8,276, an increase of 46%. EA said the average number of spills was close to last year.

However, Hammond said the event duration monitor (EDM) installed by the water company provided only one action. What is needed is to monitor the amount of sewage discharged during the runoff, he said.

Knowing the details, he said, sometimes spills last for days, months, and even six months. London’s Mogden Sewage Treatment Plant is the only place with a volume meter that publishes data showing the amount entering the Thames River.

500 million liters were released five years ago. It is steadily increasing. Last year it was 3.5 billion liters. In the two days of October last year, it spilled over 1 billion liters. This is equivalent to having an Olympic swimming pool with 400 sewers per day, and 16 Olympic swimming pools per hour for two days.

So EDM is the beginning, but you need to know how much goes in to see the effect.

EA’s retired water quality expert Pete Lloyd told MP that the agency has never tested fecal bacteria in the river. It has to do with the status quo and people don’t like change, and EA senior executives are probably afraid to admit they’re doing things wrong.

Green Party Congressman Caroline Lucas said: This is a shocking picture of an industry that is frankly out of control.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos