Taliban Spreadsheet Records of Perceived US Violations





DOHA, Qatar In the twilight of the United States’ war in Afghanistan, Americans fought the Taliban, not over fields or villages or hearts and minds, but over spreadsheets.

Since February 2020, when the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban setting out conditions for withdrawal from Afghanistan if certain conditions were met, the insurgent group has recorded every perceived violation of the agreement, totaling well over 1,000 reported incidents. in Microsoft. Excel.

Almost every week, the Taliban handed these lists of offenses to US diplomats and military officials in Doha, Qatar, who viewed the complaints, investigating some and dismissing others as inaccurate.

In a way, the very existence of the spreadsheets supported the rationale for President Bidens’ complete withdrawal, even when his generals wanted to stay: a conditional withdrawal, as the Pentagon wanted, seemed doomed to failure. because neither party could agree on whether the other party even met the conditions to which they had agreed.

After 20 years of killing each other, suicide bombings, drone attacks, roadside bomb blasts, night raids and ground offensives, both sides understood the war in almost terms. completely different.

Mr Bidens’ decision to withdraw all U.S. forces within 11 months of the May 1 withdrawal date stated in the 2020 deal has left most diplomatic demands in turmoil. US negotiators have returned to the US, senior Taliban officials are now in Pakistan. The high-profile peace talks slated for next week in Turkey were postponed on Tuesday as the Taliban said they would not participate. And Afghans are bracing for what could be a bloody summer.

But still, the Taliban are still adding to their Excel documents as the days go by.

The 2020 deal, Taliban officials said, calls on Afghan security forces to cease offensive operations with US backing, while the Taliban are not supposed to lead offensives in provincial capitals. Taliban suicide bombings are also prohibited. Artillery and air strikes, by both US and Afghan security forces, are prohibited outside combat zones, although most US airstrikes are aimed at defending besieged Afghan troops, which is permitted under of the agreement.

The Taliban say they are upholding the deal, which is still valid after Biden’s announcement. The United States often denies responsibility for the violations identified by the Taliban, as they are said to have generally been committed by Afghan forces. Meanwhile, Americans see insurgents against repeated attacks on villages and towns, unclaimed targeted killings, and brazen offensives in the south of the country as clear infractions.

In sometimes controversial meetings, the two sides have made accusations at each other, said a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Still, some U.S. officials believe months of disputes that have taken place quietly twice a week, sometimes on WhatsApp and other times in luxury Qatari hotels may still be the basis for further negotiating a lasting reduction in violence. 90 days. The plan is a final attempt to stave off a deadly summer insurgency offensive and stabilize the battlefield as the last US forces leave if the Taliban are willing to return to the table.

By announcing the pullout, the Biden administration gave up much of the US influence in the negotiations, but it still has one final carrot and one final round that could rally the Taliban: US envoys might agree to push for the release of 7,000 Taliban. prisoners (although the Afghan government will likely refuse to comply, especially following the announcement) and the lifting of UN sanctions against the insurgent group.

It seems possible that the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil does not end with a bang or a whimper, but rather with representatives of an insurgent group and those of a superpower sitting across a table, debating spreadsheets.

To understand how convoluted these discussions have been, The New York Times examined several of the spreadsheets, comparing the June 2020 collection of incidents with its own reports collected through the Weekly War Casualties Reports in Afghanistan, and was able to verify seven of the incidents. which involved civilians, out of more than 110 violations claimed by the Taliban for the month. (The Times does not record reports of Taliban casualties, which many of their documented offenses claim to be. In the past, the Taliban have exaggerated or lied about victim impact statements. So The Times only prints elements of the incident he was able to verify, although the Taliban’s details differ from government or local accounts.)

A review of four of those seven incidents shows that even when these cases are looked at under a microscope, the bare facts about what happened and who to blame is still almost indistinguishable as the byproduct of the wars endless stream of narratives. competitors.

Unknown gunmen entered a house in the Altamor neighborhood of Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, and opened fire on family members, killing a mother and three of her daughters, according to reports. local officials at the time. The father of the family was also injured. The Taliban, however, attributed the attack on the family to an artillery strike. Although officials at the time promised an investigation, Deedar Lawang, the spokesman for the province, recently said they still had not determined who carried out the killings.

When told that The Times reported that the incident was committed by gunmen and not an artillery strike, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: All recorded incidents are considered as a violation of Taliban standards and reports.

Violation 244

According to all the testimonies of officials of the Tagab district, in the provinces of Kapisa, a mountainous province located just north of Kabul, the capital of the country, the deaths of 11 members of the Afghan security forces and three civilians were the result of a Taliban offensive in several villages on the night of June 14. .

According to the Taliban, nine civilians were also injured in artillery fire during a wedding. But local officials said three civilians were killed and eight others injured when a Taliban mortar shell hit a house.

On June 18, a mortar shell exploded in the courtyard of a madrasa, or religious school, in Ishkamish district of Takhar provinces, killing nine students and injuring six others, local officials said. It was not known if the children were playing with the shell, but last week Khalil Asir, a police spokesman, said the mortar bullet was concealed in a bag.

The Taliban often use mosques as a central part of their fighters’ operations: not only as a meeting place, but also where weapons and ammunition are sometimes stored. But their incident report says the enemy planted a landmine next to the mosque, implying that US-backed Afghan security forces deliberately planted the ball near the madrasa.

Violation 307

Several artillery cartridges landed at a cattle market in Sangin District, a volatile area of ​​Helmand province, killing 23 civilians and injuring 40 others on June 29, according to local officials. Residents of the area, which was under Taliban control, blamed government forces, while government officials blamed the insurgent group. Later, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission and the United Nations determined that government forces fired mortar shells in response to a Taliban attack on their base.

Although the Afghan government’s investigation has yet to be made public, last week Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said the government investigation attributed the attack to the Taliban.

Fahim Abed and Najim Rahim contributed reporting from Kabul, Afghanistan

