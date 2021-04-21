George Floyd Incident Dominates Calls to Resolve Racial Injustice in British Police | police





When U.S. police were convicted of murdering George Floyd, the British law enforcement agency brought back a call to address racial discrimination, and activists called for an end to the culture of punishment.

A video of white officer Derek Shawbin’s killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, kneeling in the neck of an unarmed black man for nine minutes and 29 seconds, sparked protests around the world.

Election activists said on Tuesday that three or three convictions in Britain should be a catalyst for second and third-degree murders and murders, 30 years after a policeman who died after contact with the police was convicted of murder or murder. .

Andrew George, president of the National Black Police Association, said: Much more work is needed to create fair and equitable police services for all communities in the United States and Britain.

The UK enjoys a better accountability system than the American community. However, we still have issues of racism and the disproportionate use of police force against black, Asian and ethnic communities.

He added: The NBPA will continue to push the National Police Commissioner (NPCC) to fulfill its commitment to racing through its action plan. We hope that this belief will be a catalyst for the action you need right now.

Some police officers agree that British police are completely different from armed American police, believe in British policing and resent comparisons to US law enforcement agencies, and British police are wary of using any force, not to mention lethal force, and police Zhang said the police were solely responsible for their actions.

However, Inquest, which monitors state-related deaths, disputes that position. The charity said that since 1990, jury members who have participated in the investigation have issued nine cases of illegal murders involving the police and that the results of illegal murders and other critical force investigations recorded through public investigations of police shootings were recorded. No one has been convicted of murder or murder.

Deborah Coles, Director of Inquest, said: Liability to individuals and institutions responsible for death is essential, but few families Inquest have ever seen.

Despite patterns of illegal use of force, abuse, and neglect, particularly involving black men, police officers involved in death have never been convicted of murder or murder for more than 30 years. The bereaved families of the country consistently fail by a legal framework characterized by flawed investigations, accusations of victims, institutional delays, denial and defense, resulting in a culture of punishment.

This issue is not about the few bad cops, but about systematic racism and state violence.

In January, the Guardian revealed that less than one in 10 British police officers found to have committed felony crimes by police guards were fired.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt pledged reforms following Chauvins’ conviction. The legitimacy of British policing is based on relations between the police and the public, but the level of trust and confidence among some blacks is significantly lower, and racial disparities exist. Please explain completely.

We are building a more inclusive police service and developing a plan of action to address the negative racial gap. The opinions of experienced people have driven our progress. Independent investigation and oversight will provide important checks and challenges.

Malcolm Baker, spokeswoman for Black Lives Matter UK, said: While the verdict may feel like justice, there is no evidence to quell racist violence in the police and prison systems. The Black Lives Matter movement around the world is calling for a systematic change that no longer relies on expanding police, prison, and border regimes to tackle the problems we face.

Here in the UK, an average of one person has died a week in police detention, prison or the border since 1990, and convicting the person responsible does not end this violence.

Osaro Otobo, Vice-Chair of the British Youth Council, said: We must not forget the need to continue addressing deep-seated racial discrimination in the United States and Britain. Ending anti-black police violence in the UK requires dismantling and overhauling the system that enables racism and injustice.

