Foreign aid cuts: British charity accuses government of’tragic blow’ on world’s poorest people | Political news





Britain’s 200 charities and aid organizations accused the government of hitting some of the world’s most marginalized people as a result of confirming cuts in foreign aid cuts.

In a joint statement, groups including Save the Children, Oxfam, ONE, Christian Aid, Care International and HALO Trust criticized the government’s actions to cut official development assistance (ODA).

After Foreign Minister Dominique Rab allocated UK ODA spending to the House of Representatives in 2021-22, the government decided to cut Britain’s annual foreign aid commitments from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%.

Image: The government has been accused of lack of transparency in how the ax will actually affect aid spending.

In a statement by 200 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), “Today’s announcement is a tragic blow to the UK’s reputation as one of the world’s most marginalized people and trusted development partners that the UK once supported.

“The government has spared a country devastated by humanitarian crises, disease, war and poverty.

“As other countries go one step further and tighten their aid budget, the UK has decided to step back instead.

“It is a mistaken step for the UK to withdraw the critical investment it needs to keep everyone safe from health epidemics, conflict and climate change in the year the UK has the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the G7 and COP26.”

Meanwhile, Raab warned by a group of Houses of Representatives on Thursday that he was concerned about whether the ax would actually fall on foreign aid spending.

Labor lawmaker Sarah Champion, chairman of the House International Development Committee, criticized Rab’s statement to the parliament.

“Secretly pulling out a written statement at the end of the day shows a lack of respect for the Congress that is scrutinizing these cuts and the aid organizations that are hearing about spending for the first time,” she said.

“It is an understatement to say that a statement is lacking in detail.

“At the moment we have limited understanding of the areas where governments are prioritizing subsidy reductions, but we are still waiting for guidance on country-specific allocations.

“People’s lives are directly influenced by these decisions, and it’s shocking that there still isn’t the necessary clarity.”

She added that her committee will “require an answer to the aid cuts” when Raab appears before them Thursday morning.

Laurie Lee, chief executive of Care International, also attacked Raab’s lack of detail in the statement.

“This statement doesn’t say what was cut or why. We need full transparency,” he said.

“The parliament should allow votes on the budget and keep the 0.7% promise.”

Image: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last year cut GNI from 0.7% to 0.5%.

In his written statement, Raab said his department was responsible for providing £8 billion in Official Development Assistance (ODA), equivalent to about 80% of the UK’s total foreign aid expenditure.

He added that about half of ODA, managed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Office (FCDO), will be spent in Africa and a third will be spent in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

Raab’s statement allocated £1.3 billion for “COVID and Global Health,” providing an allocation for each area of ​​support expenditure, but did not provide details on country-specific allocations.

The only country-specific example included was Raab’s announcement of £0.9m, which reduced FCDO’s foreign aid spending in China by 95% this year using an additional ODA this year to meet the contract termination costs of the previous program.

“It’s very surprising that China is still getting paid,” the champion said.

In last year’s spending review, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the government would cut foreign aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income and violate election declaration promises.

Prime Minister Sunak said that sticking to the 0.7 percent target set by law by former Prime Minister David Cameron “is difficult to justify for the British people” amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Danielle Boxall, media campaign manager at TaxPayers’ Alliance, said that reducing foreign aid to China is “out of date.”

“Previous projects, such as helping the Chinese produce rice, have seen taxpayers waste their cash,” she added.

“This should be a stepping stone to adequately and permanently cut the flaunting foreign aid budget.”

Raab said in a statement that the UK “will go back to our commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on ODA if the financial situation allows.”

