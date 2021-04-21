Iran grants significant and deadly support to the Houthis: US envoy | Houthis News





US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking said the fighting in Marib is the biggest threat to peace efforts.

Iranian support for the Yemens Houthi movement is quite large and its killer, US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen’s gas-rich Marib region the biggest threat to peace efforts.

Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in a number of ways, including training, providing them with lethal support, and helping them refine their drone and missile programs.

Unfortunately, this is all having very strong effects as we see more and more attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and potentially other countries, more precision and more lethality. So that’s a big concern for us, Lenderking said at a U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing.

Iran’s support for the Houthis is quite large and deadly, Lenderking said.

Iran has denied supporting the Houthis. A spokesperson for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York dismissed Lenderkings’ comments as unsubstantiated allegations against Iran.

Iran has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen, the Iranian spokesman said. In contrast, the United States supplies the deadliest weapons to those who use them daily to kill innocent men, women and children.

It has been, frankly, very difficult to intercept the ships, Lenderking said. We need our international partners to join us. We need countries like Oman to help keep their borders close to all such traffic from Iran.

Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has made Yemen a priority and appointed Lenderking to help revive stalled UN efforts to end a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between his rivals. Saudi Arabia and Iran.

What I see is continue to help and encourage an army of Houthis by the Iranians so that they can continue attacking Saudi Arabia, and unfortunately these attacks have increased quite sharply in the last couple of months. Lenderking said in a Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing later Wednesday. .

The United States should leave the issue of finding a solution to the senseless conflict in the capable hands of countries in the region, the spokesperson for the Iranian UN mission said.

Fighting has intensified in recent days as the Houthis push their offensive to take Marib, which, if successful, would strengthen the movement’s hand in any future political negotiations.

This offensive is the greatest threat to peace efforts and also has devastating humanitarian consequences. If we don’t stop the fighting in Marib now, it will unleash a wave of even greater fighting and instability, Lenderking said.

We are already seeing this through an increase in attacks on other front lines, a significant increase in airstrikes and more Houthi attacks on civilian and other infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Lenderking added.

Lenderking told lawmakers that there are approximately 70,000 American citizens living in neighboring Saudi Arabia and that we are most concerned that Americans will be killed in a Houthi attack.

The six-year conflict in Yemen was sparked after the Houthis withdrew the country’s government from the capital, Sana’a, in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee the city.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015; the Houthis said they were fighting a corrupt system.

The UN humanitarian office says the war caused an estimated 233,000 deaths, including 131,000 of indirect causes such as lack of food, health services and infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has come under fire for its Yemen bombing campaign that created what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Aid groups report that more than 20 million people in the impoverished Arab country are food insecure and half of them are at risk of starvation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos