US ports are seeing record numbers; Hiring small businesses; etc.





Adobe Stock

U.S. ports posted record numbers in March due to consumer spending that boosted demand for shipping, according to Supply Chain Dive.

Import volumes increased significantly across the country, with imported intermodal containers increasing nearly 51% year over year (year over year) in the United States. These figures can be explained by an increase in imports from Asia. Imports from China were up 177% year-on-year and imports from Vietnam nearly 75% year-on-year, according to the article.

How do you find the right procurement technology and supplier for your business? Spend Matters’ new 5-step procurement technology buying guide can help you with how-to documents, checklist templates, and other tips.

These figures indicate that consumer demand is behind the surge. Figures from S&P Global show that imports of leisure products like toys and training equipment to US ports increased nearly 95% year-on-year. Meanwhile, home furnishings imports grew 91% year-on-year. Supply Chain Dive has indicated that the number of imports destined for the American coast is not expected to decrease anytime soon.

“Between federal stimulus checks and the money saved by staying home for much of the year, consumers have money in their pockets and they’re spending it with retailers as fast as retailers can store it. their shelves, ”said NRF’s vice president of supply chain and customs. Politics Jonathan Gold said in a statement, Supply Chain Dive reported.

European Medicines Agency allows J&J coronavirus vaccine to resume deliveries

European countries said on Wednesday they were preparing to resume deliveries of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after the European drugs regulator backed the use of the vaccine, according to Reuters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits of using the J&J vaccine outweighed the risks of a rare blood clotting problem seen in some adults. Examination of the handful of cases led to a pause in the rollout of the J&J vaccine in Europe and the United States last week, according to the article.

Use of the J&J vaccine was halted by US regulators last week after rare blood clots were reported in six women, which delayed its rollout in Europe. U.S. officials plan to vote on the J&J vaccine soon. Almost 8 million people in the United States have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The EMA said it considers the vaccine safe but has left it up to European Union member states to decide how to use it.

Small businesses struggle to fill jobs despite high unemployment

Although jobless claims and unemployment are reaching all-time highs due to the Covid pandemic, small businesses are actually struggling to fill out applications, according to the Associated Press.

Small business owners say the difficulty is hampering their ability to meet demand for products or services. Some potential workers fear catching the virus or prefer to live on unemployment benefits which are higher during the pandemic. Child care is also proving to be an issue, according to the article.

Businesses of all sizes are struggling to hire even as nearly 10 million Americans remain unemployed. Although the number of vaccines is increasing and people are looking forward to more normal lives, small businesses often cannot afford to pay or provide generous benefits. A survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 42% of members had vacancies they could not fill, according to the article.

Until schools are reopened and childcare facilities are standardized, small businesses in general, as well as food, drink, recreation and hospitality in particular, will face challenges. Staffing issues until later this fall at the earliest, chief economist with consulting firm RSM, Joe Brusuelas, told the AP.

Check out Spend Matters’ new 5-step procurement technology buying guide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos