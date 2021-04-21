Colombia’s implementation of the historic peace treaty





Thank you President. And thank you to the special representative who gave his briefing. Additionally, Secretary Blum welcomes back to Congress.

As SRSG has just explained, there have been some encouraging developments during this last reporting period. Britain welcomes a productive meeting last month conducted by a special representative between President Duque and Rodrigo Londoo. As the 5th anniversary of the peace treaty approaches at the end of this year, it is positive that both sides have worked to strengthen comprehensive implementation and strengthen reintegration and security guarantees for former combatants.

As this committee has emphasized several times before, the ongoing instability in conflict-affected communities is a constant threat to peacebuilding. Britain is deeply concerned that social leaders, human rights advocates and former combatants continue to face the deadly violence of armed groups and criminal gangs.

In this regard, we note the progress made by state protection units to fill vacancies and eliminate backlogs of more than 1,000 protection requests. We also commend the Special Investigation Department for improving the investigation and conviction records. And we are encouraged by the fact that the Interior Department is strengthening its ability to respond to early warnings issued by the Ombudsman office. It is important to continue strengthening these measures to stop violence against Colombians who are working to get out of conflict and build a future.

Dear President, we have long been asking this committee for a realistic long-term plan to dismantle armed groups and criminal gangs and provide state services, security and justice to all citizens. Expanding and improving the existence and security of the country is an important step in stabilizing conflict areas. As the government has given guidance on this decommissioning policy, we look forward to quick implementation.

Britain is still extremely concerned about the ongoing recruitment of minors by illegal armed groups in Colombia. We call on all armed groups to immediately release all minors from their class. It is also concerned about the tragic death of a minor during a government operation against armed groups in Guabiare last month and welcomes the government’s investigation into these deaths.

Dear President, returning to the re-integration process, we were encouraged to progress further during the reporting period, including the first session of the National Re-integration Committee, and to proceed with land purchases for several territorial territories (TATR) for training and re-integration. We urge the government to ensure coordinated measures to support all former combatants, including those outside the former TATR.

Dear President, the transitional judicial system is the cornerstone of the peace treaty, and the JEP’s first prosecution on January 26 marked an important milestone. We welcome constructive responses to the prosecution of six former FARC-EP leaders, and have committed to asking victims for forgiveness and answering questions during the case hearing. Acknowledging responsibility for crime and injustice will open the way to reconciliation and sustainable peace.

Secretary Blum, this committee is working to respond to Colombia’s request, which has greatly welcomed the confirmation mission that the UK will assist JEP in ensuring compliance with the JEP’s sentence. While the conversation continues, from a British perspective, we hope to be able to formally add this work to our missionary mission soon.

I conclude, President, that Britain is aware of the significant progress it has made so far and the significant challenges that remain in implementing Colombia’s historic peace treaty. We urge the parties to continue to capture them and strengthen their efforts during this important year. Britain is committed to supporting Colombia in achieving lasting peace.

Thank you, President.

