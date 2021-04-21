The United States promises a $ 300 million increase in aid to Afghanistan. Here’s why.





Topline

The Biden administration hopes to send nearly $ 300 million in additional civilian aid to Afghanistan this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, which represents a shock for one of the world’s largest recipients of the aid. US foreign aid amid fears the Afghan government could approach post-US collapse. the troops leave the country in September.

Afghan children play outside a temporary shelter in an internally displaced persons camp … [+] outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, December 17.

Key Facts

The Biden administration is working with Congress to attribute the nine-digit increase, which would be distributed by the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Blinkin said in a statement.

This aid would go to economic projects, anti-drug programs, health and education, women’s empowerment and other civil society programs, according to Blinken.

The United States offered an additional $ 300 million to the Afghan government last year if it moved forward on now stalled peace talks with the Taliban, but Blinken says he immediately released that aid to demonstrate our enduring support for the government. Afghan people.

Key context

The increase in aid comes a week after President Joe Biden announced that all troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11, ending the longest war in U.S. history. Some critics fear that the withdrawal could put Afghanistan in a precarious position, encouraging the Taliban as they fight to take territory from the government. Blinken on Wednesday framed the latest wave of civilian aid as proof that the United States is still engaged in the country even if the troops leave.

Crucial quote

As the United States begins to withdraw its troops, we will use our civil and economic aid to advance a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan, Blinken wrote.

To monitor

Biden said the United States will also continue to assist the Afghan military, but the exact nature of that aid is unclear. The United States may continue to provide funding to the military, and the Pentagon says it will still be able to conduct counterterrorism missions, but the U.S. mission to train Afghan security forces will likely become more difficult .

Large number

143 billion dollars. This is the amount of aid Congress has budgeted for Afghanistan since the United States first invaded the country and overthrew the Taliban government in 2001, according to a Congressional Research Service report last month. . Over 60% of the money went to the Afghan security forces, but the rest funded economic development projects, humanitarian programs, anti-drug initiatives and other civilian areas.

Surprising fact

The Afghan government is heavily dependent on foreign aid. Grants from the United States and other countries accounted for 75% of total government spending in 2019, according to a World Bank study. The United States sees this flow of aid as a way to strengthen the legitimacy of Afghan governments and undermine the Taliban.

Against

The United States has been criticized for sending dozens of economic aid to Afghanistan without properly considering its final destination. This money often fuels public corruption and patronage, and large sums were wasted on unnecessary infrastructure projects that quickly fell into disrepair because the Afghan government was unable to maintain them, according to a mine. of U.S. government documents released by the Washington Post in 2019.

Tangent

Aid to Afghanistan has declined over the past decade. The United States sent over $ 13 billion to the country in 2011, but less than $ 5 billion reached Afghanistan in 2019, of which just over $ 1 billion was allocated to economic programs and humanitarian. The Trump administration has only pledged $ 600 million in civilian aid in 2021.

Further reading

Afghanistan needs billions in aid even after peace deal, World Bank says (New York Times)

