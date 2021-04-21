UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cuts Chinese Aid by 95% – POLITICO





The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development in London will cut support budgets for Chinese programs by 95%.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab disclosed in a parliamentary statement on Wednesday the quotas for overseas development assistance (ODA) for 2021-22.

The UK will spend $900,000 on human rights initiatives in China and will provide additional funding to meet the previous contract agreement this year, he said.

Raab said Britain’s aid funding would instead be oriented in a strategic direction towards the Indo-Pacific in line with a broader British strategy announced last month that would exert its greatest influence as a force for good in Africa.

The move came after the UK government broke a declaration that it would spend 0.7% of its gross national income on aid and announced that it would cut it down to 0.5% until the UK economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCDO will spend 8.1 billion on ODA next year, or about 80% of the UK’s total aid budget. About half of this funding, Raab said, will support the program in Africa, along with a major transition to East Africa that confirms the country’s strategic interests.

A third of the department’s aid budget will be spent in Indo-Pacific and South Asia, adding that it will fund projects on climate change and open society and strengthen trade links after Brexit.

However, the program in China will be cut by only 95% in ODA cash from FCDO next year. It will fund initiatives to promote open society and human rights, Raab said.

The resulting portfolio represents a strategic shift that brings our aid budget to work with our diplomatic network, our scientific and technical expertise, and economic partnerships to address global challenges, Raab said.

Labor Congressman Sarah Champion, chairman of the House International Development Committee, said it welcomed the cuts to China, but said it was very surprising that such major economies were still backed by the UK.

Despite the cuts in aid to some of the world’s poorest countries, it’s surprising that the UK is still providing ODA to China, she told POLITICO. British taxpayers think it’s much better to get aid from a country in a humanitarian crisis, not from the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s longtime critic Bob Seely also welcomed the cut, pointing out that China is richer than Britain and has a larger defense budget.

Rab also faced criticism for announcing the assignment through a written parliamentary statement without country-specific subdivisions of the Labor and Liberal Democrats.

The champions covertly handling written statements at the end of the day shows a lack of respect for the council that is scrutinizing these cuts and the relief organizations that are only hearing about spending for the first time now.

Leila Moran, a spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party’s diplomacy, said the government was avoiding investigating the House of Representatives. Because we know how damaging this is to Britain’s reputation on the world stage.

More than 200 NGOs, including Save the Children, Oxfam, and Care International, urged the government to reverse the cuts, which they described as a tragic blow to many of the world’s most marginalized people. .

It was wrong to withdraw the critical investment needed to keep everyone safe from health epidemics, conflict and climate change in the year the UK has the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in the G7 and COP26, it said in a joint statement.

The new UK total also focuses on global health with a particular focus on addressing COVID-19. It will be the top priority for UK aid funding next year and will receive 1.3 billion. Most of this funding will go through the vaccine initiatives COVAX and Gavi, as well as the World Health Organization.

An additional $490 million will be used to build new trade relations with developing countries, the government said. Climate change and biodiversity gain 532 million. About 25 countries receive 400 million to promote girls’ education.

