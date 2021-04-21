‘Beginner’s Guide to America’ and 5 other books that shed light on the experience of American immigrants





Written by Chantal Da Silva, CNN

Imagine searching for “traces of Americanity” as an immigrant first arriving in the United States, and four name badges seen in the airport stop you in your tracks.

This was the case with author Roya Hakakian, who was 19 when her Persian Jewish family fled Iran in the 1980s. In his new book “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For Immigrants and the Uninformed” , Hakakian paints a picture of what it’s like to leave everything you know behind and try to build a life in America – including those first few moments in airport customs. , when she was almost too taken aback by what the officers were wearing to notice their probing questions.

Pinned to the chest pocket flaps of the officers leading everyone are name badges – ‘Sanchez’, ‘McWilliams’, ‘Cho’, ‘Al-Hamed’ – and, by God, all are Americans! ” she wrote.

“If jet lag hasn’t clouded your senses, you’ll instantly recognize that it’s America’s surest sign. In the monochrome life you’ve just left behind, such a motley human landscape would have been unthinkable. . “

‘The ABCs of American Peculiarities’

Recalling her early days in America, Hakakian, now 54, said in a phone interview: “I was just confused in every way I could.” And, she joked, it wasn’t just the jet lag.

“Nothing was like anything I had ever seen,” she said. “It was like walking in a fog for weeks and weeks until the fog slowly started to lift.”

In “A Beginner’s Guide to America”, Roya Hakakian (pictured here) sets out to provide a manual detailing the immigration experience in the United States. (Credit: Masih Alinejad) Credit: Courtesy of Masih Alinejad

Looking back, Hakakian said she wished she had a guide explaining all the intricacies of American life, including navigating the all-American shopping experience, where she quickly learned that haggling was – at least in the Most stores and supermarkets – a no-go.

In her new book, Hakakian ambitiously sets out to provide such a guide, detailing the experience of American immigration step by step, as if explaining it to a friend. With chapters on topics such as understanding American television and the difficulties of writing a work summary, Hakakian expertly breaks down what she calls “the ABCs of American idiosyncrasies” and what it can be like to do them. face off as a newcomer.

How the immigrant views America

While the “Beginner’s Guide to America” ​​is intended to serve as a manual for newcomers, with practical information and specific insights into American life, Hakakian also wrote it with American-born readers in mind.

She hopes non-immigrants pick up her book and walk away with an idea of ​​what it’s like to seek refuge in the United States and pursue the American dream.

Young Roya Hakakian pictured with peers in Iran. Hakakian, now 54, fled Iran following a rise in anti-Semitism in the country. Credit: Courtesy of Roya Hakakian

“As Americans, we all look at immigrants and discuss immigrants all the time,” said Hakakian, who became a U.S. citizen in 1995. “What we fail to do or what we don’t do enough is ask us how the immigrant sees us and how the immigrant perceives America. “

Ultimately, Hakakian said his book was about restoring “the humanity of immigration,” particularly in a time of national focus on the US-Mexico border.

“The immigrant is not a horde coming to the southern border … the immigrant is an individual,” she said.

“No matter how much we’ve covered history … we haven’t made the history of this psychological, emotional and experiential cataclysm that accompanies (immigration) justice,” she said.

Add to Queue: Understanding the Immigrant Experience

Listen to: “Immigrantly” (2018 – ongoing)

Hosted by social entrepreneur Saadia Khan, this weekly podcast explores issues of race, heritage and identity – including accent bias and statelessness – with the aim of deconstructing “archaic stereotypes” around what it means to be an immigrant or the descendant of an immigrant.

Read: “This land is our land: the manifesto of an immigrant” by Suketu Mehta (2019)

Mehta shares his own experience of immigrating from India to New York as a teenager, as well as the knowledge gained as an international journalist, as he explains why the United States has a lot to gain from accepting more immigrants.

Watch: “Immigration Nation” (2020)

Directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz, this Netflix documentary series offers a revealing look at the work of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) – the unit responsible for overseeing arrests and removals of immigrants to the United States – during the Trump. time.

Listen to: “The Push-Pull Factor” (2020 – ongoing)

This podcast highlights the human stories behind the push and pull factors – which motivate a person to leave a place or attract someone to a place, respectively – which drive immigration to the world, including stories of successful migrants, asylum seekers and refugees in the United States.

Read: “The Good Immigrant USA” (2016)

This anthology includes 26 personal essays by American writers and personalities exploring what it means to be an American immigrant, with stories addressing issues of race and identity. The book follows the acclaimed British anthology “The Good Immigrant”.

