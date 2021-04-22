British Investigation Condemns Racism In Remembrance Of Unequal Troops | group





The investigation concluded that the hundreds of thousands of black and Asian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire were not officially celebrated in the same way as their white comrades because of a racist decision.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is expected to issue an official apology on Thursday after discovering that at least 116,000 and potentially up to 350,000 African and Middle Eastern World War I casualties may not be commemorated by name or at all. It’s possible.

According to the findings of the Guardian’s investigation, published by House Defense Minister Ben Wallace, it is estimated that between 45,000 and 54,000 African and Asian casualties were unequally memorialized.

All fallen military personnel must be commemorated with the same name engraved on the tombstone above the identified tomb or on the memorial to the missing persons.

However, citing racist remarks such as the Governor in the 1920s that the average native would not understand or appreciate the tombstone, the committee concluded that soldiers were treated differently if they were from Commonwealth countries.

In a formal response to the investigation, the Commission said: The report highlights that the principles so strictly adhered to everyone who fell into Europe in certain circumstances were either inconsistently applied or abandoned to farther corners of the planet. The deaths of non-European wars in the British Empire shortly after World War I.

Commissioners admit that this wasn’t right and shouldn’t be left unresolved right now. Those identified in the report of the Special Committee deserve to be remembered today, as it was 100 years ago.

The report added: The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) acknowledges that the Commission was not fully responsible at the time, accepts the findings and failures identified in this report, and generously apologizes for this.

The apology will come against a background of racist history and calculations of British relations, including protests against statues commemorating slave merchants more than a century after the end of the war.

The Imperial War Graves Commission, later renamed CWGC, was established in 1917 to commemorate the men and women of the British Empire who lost their lives in World War I, and was defined by the principle of equality of treatment in case of death.

The War Grave Investigation was ordered according to the important Channel 4 documentary Unremembered released by Labor Congressman David Lammy in 2019. This revealed how the tombs of African soldiers in Tanzania were abandoned while European officers took a break.

The program was also cited in a mandate document where African soldiers were referred to as anti-barbarians. Another proposal suggested that they are not in a civilized state enough to appreciate such memorials and that the construction of individual memorials would represent a waste of public funds.

In light of the documentary, CWGC has appointed a special committee to identify inequality in the way it commemorates the death of the British Empire in two World Wars in 2019.

It turns out that most Indians and Africans have between 45,000 and 54,000 casualties not remembered in the same way as most British-based white soldiers.

Rather than marking the graves individually for some, as the IWGC did in Europe, it was commemorated jointly in a memorial hall. For those who were missing, their names were recorded on the register, not on the stone, the report said.

He added that most of the East Africans and Egyptians, but not as many as 350,000 people, may not have been commemorated by name or at all.

Most of these were commemorated by memorials that did not bear their names in part because the IWGC did not provide their names or burial sites by the military or colonial authorities. The community from which these people came will not recognize or value such individual forms of memorial, the report said.

One reason for the different treatments is the way the UK’s attitude toward people across Africa, the Middle East and India has influenced the operation of the committee in ways that are not the case in Europe, the report said.

As a result, non-European beliefs and modern attitudes toward other funeral rituals, individuals or groups who have recognized the state of civilization, have influenced the commemorative treatment of death.

In most cases, the IWGC has not decided to unilaterally deviate from the principles, but at least it should be considered implicated in all principles.

In a 1923 letter cited in the report, African Gold Coast governor FG Guggisberg wrote: The Gold Coast’s average native would not understand or appreciate the tombstone.

He received the following response from Sir Arthur Browne, Senior Assistant Secretary of the IWGC. Perhaps between 200 and 300, when the natives reached the higher stage of civilization, they would be delighted to see the tombstone. It was built on an Aboriginal grave, and Aboriginal soldiers were treated the same as their white comrades.

The Special Committee found that many IWGC decisions were influenced by lack of information, errors inherited from other organizations, and opinions of colonial managers.

But supporting all of these decisions, the report said, was a firm prejudice, prejudice and pervasive racism against imperialist attitudes today.

CWGC’s Director Claire Horton said on Wednesday: The events of a century ago were wrong at the time and now wrong. We recognize our past mistakes, we are deeply sorry, and we will take corrective action immediately.

Requested a comment from the Ministry of Defense.

