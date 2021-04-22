British news briefing Wednesday evening: Brexit claims Juventus president responsible for European Super League collapse





The journey of unfortunate competition was made through a series of official club statements, and Thom Gibbs analyzes the content and real meaning of the statement.

Sam Wallace reimagines how Super League plans explode on special days while keeping football more fragmented than ever.

See how the world reacted to the mass churn of British clubs with a newspaper titled “Brexit”.

Luke Edwards wrote that fans proved that he was the greatest strength in football and that the greedy billionaire should not forget it.

PM’Never Apologize’ for Dyson Text

Boris Johnson said “Never apologize” for the series of text messages between him and Sir James Dyson. After he appears he “fixes” it so that the employee doesn’t have to pay extra taxes while making the ventilator in the UK. The global epidemic of infectious diseases. The exchange took place last March when the pandemic began, when the government appealed to businesses to supply ventilation amid fears that the NHS could be depleted. Read how Mr Johnson responded to the opening ceremony of Sir Keir Starmer in today’s intense session of Prime Minister Questions.

Thanks to the public after the death of Queen Philip Prince

The Queen thanked the public for “support and kindness,” announcing that since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, messages overflowing with reminders of the “special impact” her husband has had on people’s lives. His Majesty issued a statement commemorating his 95th birthday, acknowledging that the family is in “a period of great grief.” Read more when the Duke of Sussex returns home to California to reunite with his wife and son.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

‘Horrible’ experience | Dismissed Defense Secretary Johnny Mercer accused Boris Johnson of surrounding himself with “cowards” and “desperately weak” tortures who “betrayed” Northern Irish conflict veterans. .

Worldwide: what the Floyd incident means for the police

After George Floyd’s death, the call to “forgive the police” became a protest across the United States. For Congressional Democrats and the White House, the slogan has become politically radioactive. Instead, they are focusing on efforts to pass national police reforms through the George Floyd Justice Department’s policing law, and Nick Allenexamin shows that this may limit police powers in the United States. Joe Biden offered to take Floyd’s family to Washington. Meanwhile, find out the next steps for Derek Chauvin, a man convicted of Mr. Floyd’s murder.

Wednesday Big Reading

Inside the multi-million dollar orgasm cult backed by Hollywood

