Afghans working for the US worry about their future after announcement of Biden’s withdrawal





There are about 18,000 people who have applied for special immigrant visas in the United States and are still awaiting approval, according to a State Department official. But how quickly they can get through the paperwork built into the program is unclear, given the extensive and years-long vetting that often takes place before a visa is granted.

For many, this time could be a matter of life and death.

“Due to the high risk from the Taliban and the killing of targets, the company I work with told me that I should not be on my job site for a short time. Instead, I stay awake at night to see if anyone is trying to plant a bomb around my house, and my wife does the same during the day while I sleep, ”Khan said in a statement to CNN, shared. through his lawyer Julie Kornfeld.

“I can’t go to town to shop and to the hospital for treatment. If I go, I wear a turban, surgical mask and glasses to be safe from targeting,” he said. he added. CNN only uses his middle name for security reasons.

Khan worked for two different US companies hired by the Defense Department in Afghanistan for more than six years and applied for a special immigrant visa (SIV) three years ago, according to Kornfeld.

RELATED: Afghanistan: Why The United States Is Here, Why They Are Leaving, What Happens When They Are Left Biden’s announcement last week that the United States will withdraw its troops marks the end of the decades-long war, which wreaked deadly havoc on the Afghan people, many of whom risked everything to help the United States fight for its own democracy. Translators are among them, providing a key link to the thousands of military and US government contractors.

“We expect the security situation to deteriorate rapidly for anyone considered to be opposed to the Taliban. This will certainly include translators and other US government employees,” said Betsy Fisher, director of strategy at International Refugee Assistance. Project.

The visa program, established in 2009, is intended for Afghan citizens, as well as their spouses and unmarried children under the age of 21, who work for the US government in Afghanistan. It’s a separate program and doesn’t count against the refugee cap, which the White House recently came under scrutiny.

Thousands of Afghans, including US military interpreters and contractors, have moved to the United States via visa. The average visa processing time is a long and arduous process; In recent years, processing each approved applicant has taken more than 500 days, according to State Department data reviewed by CNN.

Abdul, an Afghan national, fled his country fearing that he would be killed because he was working as an engineer for the US government in Afghanistan.

“I left everything,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I left my family and my colleagues and it was very painful for me.”

Abdul has asked CNN to call him by a pseudonym to protect his identity as he says his life is in danger by insurgents he fears he will still hunt him down.

‘Eyes and ears’

The US diplomatic mission in Afghanistan would be impossible without local partners and translators, say US diplomats.

“These are our eyes and our ears. They have all the contacts that we have. They have organized meetings and they know the intermediaries of power,” said an American diplomat who recently served in Afghanistan. “They are also our continuity because the turnover rate of American diplomats each year is about 90 percent.”

Many translators have family members who are also concerned about them, U.S. diplomats told CNN. It was fear for their families that led some of them to eventually apply for a program they hoped they would never have to use.

“They are resilient and determined people. They thought peace was approaching, so they didn’t think they had to go to the United States. Now, with the possible return of the Taliban, they have no other choice,” he said. declared a second American diplomat.

A spokesperson for the State Department said they are well aware of the risks that translators and others face.

“Everyone involved in this process, whether in Washington or at our embassies abroad, is fully aware of the contributions of our Afghan colleagues and the risks they face.” As Secretary (Antony) Blinken said, we have a commitment to those who have worked with us. and helped us, be it our military or our diplomats, and we are committed to advancing the special immigrant visa program for them, ”the spokesperson said.

Significant delays

The process has slowed down over the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic halted a considerable number of trips: In fiscal year 2019, the State Department issued 9,741 SIVs to Afghans, but over the course of in fiscal year 2020, it issued just 1,799 visas, according to State Department data.

There were “hundreds and hundreds of visas” that expired because no one could leave the country to come to the United States, according to Lindsey Sharp of the International Rescue Committee. The embassy in Afghanistan has “finally” restarted some processing and reissued expired visas, Sharp said, but capacity is still limited.

“Covid, for the past year, has kind of cut off terrestrial emissions,” she said. “The arrears are now significant.”

The State Department says it has now increased its resources and taken steps to prioritize the nominations of interpreters and translators, with added consideration for those who assisted in combat operations, the spokesperson said. These efforts include a temporary increase in consular staff at the United States Embassy in Kabul to assist in obtaining visas.

Janis Shinwari – who was an Afghan interpreter working alongside the troops and who likely saved the life of one of those troops, before arriving in the United States in 2013 through the SIV program – said he received hundreds of messages via Facebook, both personally. and through his band’s page, No One Left Behind.

“Since people heard about this news that the United States is withdrawing from Afghanistan, I have received hundreds of messages, like Facebook messages, from my friends, other people who have served as an interpreter or as an interpreter. translator or subcontractors in Iraq or Afghanistan, ”he mentioned. “People are asking for help.”

Shinwari had trouble keeping up with the messages due to the constant flow: “What am I telling them?” he said.

While working as an interpreter in Afghanistan, Shinwari lived on the US base, not only for his job but for his protection, he explained. Without it, he would be in danger.

“These performers, they are the breadwinner of a large family,” he said. “If the breadwinner dies, the whole family dies.”

Concern of legislators

Members of Congress also shared their concerns about the future of those who assisted the US mission in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of 16 House lawmakers, including several who served in the U.S. military and the State Department, sent a letter to the president urging the administration to commit to the Afghan people who have helped the United States on the ground.

“We must provide a path to safety for those who have worked loyally alongside U.S. troops, diplomats and contractors, and work with our international partners to provide options for Afghans who would face a credible fear of persecution if the Taliban were returning to power, “wrote Democratic Representatives. Jason Crow, Ami Bera, Earl Blumenauer, Jared Golden, Sara Jacobs, Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski, Seth Moulton, Stephanie Murphy and Adam Schiff and Republican Representatives. Don Bacon, Neal Dunn, Adam Kinzinger, Peter Meijer, Michael Waltz and Brad Wenstrup.

“This effort advances our vital national security interests by demonstrating to the world how we treat our partners,” said lawmakers, who announced they would form the “Keeping Our Promises” task force focused on ‘drafting of legislation to expand and accelerate the SIV Program and coordination with the administration.

Republican Representative Mike Waltz of Florida, who served in Afghanistan as a special forces officer, said he had heard from Afghans, many of whom had worked with the United States for years, “in a state of panic “.

“I had an interpreter executed while he was in line while waiting for an SIV visa, along with several of his cousins ​​and brothers. So they are really taking the lives of their entire extended family into their own hands, and now they are just abandoned. we can go back, you know, anytime we need it after abandoning our local partners, it’s a lie, it’s just not true, ”Waltz added.

Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat and longtime supporter of the SIV program, told CNN he plans to share his concerns with the administration.

“I personally think and will communicate to them that I hope that one of the unintended consequences is not to endanger the people who literally risked their lives to help Americans, as translators, truck drivers … We have an obligation to do it right, “he said.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, also a longtime supporter of the SIV program, said in a statement that she was “disheartened by the president’s decision, which in my view risks not only the hard-fought gains in Afghanistan , but also puts Afghans at risk who have been critical partners in supporting the United States. “

CNN’s Geneva Sands and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

