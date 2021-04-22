Fishing prescribed by the NHS to treat anxiety and depression in the UK





David Lyons, founder of Tackling Minds, launched the initiative after fighting alcoholism and anxiety disorders.

“The whole idea came from starting fishing again about 15 years later. I’ve tried about a million different drugs and treatments,” he said.

“I’ve been through detoxification 4 times and fishing was 100% more effective than drugs or treatments. It helped me a lot.

“It’s a form of light exercise, so an injured person can use it as part of their recovery. Seeing the floats and water is quiet and a cure.”

The non-profit organization has received 10,000 national lottery funds and financial aid from the Rochdale Council and Angling Trust.

Each participant receives a qualified fishing coach trained to work with people in vulnerable situations, and each group has support workers.

All fish are released after being caught.

My Lyons said he hopes to expand its organization across the UK.

“Currently we are focusing on the region, but we plan to expand it.

“I have been contacted by health professionals all over the country down to Ireland, and I am in contact with other similar fishing groups.

“It’s very disappointing because we don’t have a national scale yet. Seizing the opportunity to expand this opportunity is my vision, and it’s very interesting because I know there is demand and how successful it can be.”

Fishing has attracted new viewers in recent years with the BBC series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

The show shares some of the most bitter and funniest moments of their lives as comedy duo Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse travel across the UK for their casual fishing expedition.

The latest series is the fourth series to air later this year, with an average of 1.5 million viewers per episode.

Meanwhile, the popularity of social prescriptions as a tool to treat people suffering from mental health problems has skyrocketed in recent years.

In August 2020, the government allocated $5 million to the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP), some of which participated in a program called ENO Breathe, designed by the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and the English National Opera.

The singing, breathing and wellness program is aimed at supporting and improving the recovery of Covid-19 survivors.

The social prescription was approved by the royal family providing public support to Prince Charles in July 2020.

The prince described it as a very important and rapidly developing field of health services.

According to Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, who is now head of the scheme, the NHS aims to involve 1 million patients per year in social prescribing by 2024.

Professor Stokes-Lampard said: I claim that a form of social prescription has always existed. This is what GPs, clergymen, hairdressers, bartenders, postmen and women have always done. This is recognizing that someone is missing something in life.

What we are doing with social prescriptions is to further emphasize the social part of people’s lives and the impact they can have on health and well-being. This is why NHS cares about it.

