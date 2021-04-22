UK and US discuss potential travel pathways given high coronavirus vaccination rates





British and U.S. government officials are meeting regularly on potential travel pathways between the two countries, given each other’s high coronavirus vaccination rates, according to the UK Transport Minister.

Grant Shapps is talking “always” with Pete Buttigieg of the United States on the matter, and says she understands the public and corporate demands to ease cross-border restrictions.

At an event hosted by the ConservativeHome website late Tuesday, Shapps said that more than a year ago, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban must be eased before an agreement can be reached.

“This is what you have to lift to open different corridors,” the minister said.

The British government has been under tremendous pressure from the aviation industry to reopen flights after the sector has kneeled due to Covid-19 regulation for a year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a goal to resume some non-essential international travel starting May 17, but this will not be decided until early May.

According to American Express Global Business Travel, the number of passengers between the UK and the US this month fell 99% from two years ago, destroying both trade and tourism revenue.

Traffic Light

“The UK and the US have the opportunity to open up a safe and seamless corridor as soon as possible to demonstrate true global leadership,” said Andrew Crawley, Group’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This path could be a test bed for a new process for digital health certificates that have not yet been tested on a large scale.”

Resumption of travel to the UK depends on the rate of viral infection and the level of vaccination in each destination country. The so-called traffic light system is used to classify countries as green, amber and red based on these factors, but travelers traveling to green countries must undergo virus screening before departure and when returning to the UK.

Shapps said he understands why some people are frustrated by the fact that just because some people have been vaccinated doesn’t mean they can go to countries with similar immunizations.

“Of course we know that many people around the world are waiting to catch up with the vaccinations,” he said.

The UK has received more than 43 million vaccines, including a second dose of 1,08 million, and plans to provide injections to all adults by the end of July. In the United States, about 231 million injections have been received, and more than a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated.

