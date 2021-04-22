Jill Biden visits southwestern United States amid vaccination campaign





First Lady Jill Biden kicks off three-day visit to two states in southwestern United States with visit to vaccination clinic in Albuquerque

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and MORGAN LEE Associated Press

April 21, 2021 at 10:10 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday kicked off a three-day visit to the southwestern United States with a visit to a vaccination clinic in New Mexico, where the first efforts to register the people for vaccines have helped propel the state’s reputation as a national leader in vaccine distribution.

The tour includes stops in Albuquerque and later in the Navajo Nation as the United States stands ready to meet President Joe Bidens’ goal of administering 200 million doses of coronavirus in his first 100 days in office. The president also outlined his administration’s latest plans to motivate more Americans to get vaccinated as demand declines.

In New Mexico, nearly 40% of residents 16 and older have been fully immunized. While eligibility was expanded earlier this month as part of the Biden administration’s push, the focus is now on young people ahead of summer vacation.

State health officials are also recruiting trusted voices from local communities to address skepticism about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. The first lady had encouraging words for three people awaiting shots at an Albuquerque clinic.

I got the shot, and it doesn’t hurt, she told the clinic the governor described as a mainstay in efforts to serve minority communities.

Viviana Galvez, who works at the clinic, told Biden that she was initially hesitant to get an injection because she was getting steroid injections into her spine and worried about what kind of effect it might have. After doing more research, she decided to go ahead and get the shot.

What do we have to lose? We don’t want to lose any more lives, we don’t want to lose our family members, our friends. We just need to do it, ”said Galvez. Her mother and daughter also received their vaccines.

Albuquerque clinic staff worked overtime and weekends to vaccinate more people.

It has been a long year. People are tired, but hopeful, said Will Kaufman, medical director of First Choice Community Healthcare.

Biden was accompanied by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose administration worked to ensure vaccines are distributed to rural and underserved areas through mobile clinics and partnerships with health organizations. community Health.

At a drive-thru vaccination clinic in remote Mora County on Tuesday, health workers and volunteer medical staff went through a list of registered patients and offered injections of the Moderna vaccine to unregistered companions and to a few passers-by. Emergency technicians deployed at the end of the day, scouring dirt roads to administer shots to elderly residents confined to the house in a sprawling county with just 4,500 residents who are 80% Latino. Mora is among the poorest counties in the country.

Clinics chief pharmacist Uri Bassan said local vaccination efforts were shifting to eligible high school students before they disperse on vacation and to summer jobs and college.

Melvin Maestas, 44, heard about the clinic through word of mouth and arrived with his 81-year-old father, who has dementia. They both received doses.

For me it is a relief. I’m afraid it will start again, Maestas said of the infection rates.

As part of her southwest swing, the first lady will also meet with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez in Window Rock, Ariz., On Thursday before delivering a radio speech. She is scheduled to attend a listening session on Friday with Navajo students before visiting a vaccination site that caters to Native Americans.

Amid Biden’s visit to states stretching all the way to the border with Mexico, New Mexico state health officials stressed that immigration and customs services are required to stay away from vaccination sites and that the state only shares information with federal immigration officials under very extraordinary circumstances.

Biden and the Governor concluded their quick visit to the Albuquerque clinic by handing out buttons and stickers.

