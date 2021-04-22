Chicago, last American city in Mull, guaranteed income for the poor





Chicago is the latest US city to consider offering guaranteed income to poor residents as it seeks to level the economic recovery for those who have suffered disproportionately from the Covid-19 shutdown.

City alderman Gilbert Villegas on Wednesday proposed a pilot program to provide $ 500 per month for one year to 5,000 low-income residents. The money – issued on debit cards – would act as a form of “disaster relief” spent in the local economy on rent, food, clothing and other necessities, Villegas said. If approved, the city would pay for the program with $ 30 million of its $ 1.9 billion in US bailout funds.

“Let’s take a look at this new money and really invest in the community,” Villegas said in an interview Tuesday before presenting the ordinance.

Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States with nearly 2.7 million people, joins cities from coast to coast to consider guaranteed income payments as a tool to help residents low income and those in black and brown communities who are suffering the hardest effects of Covid-19. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed a $ 24 million program in next year’s budget for 2,000 low-income families in the second-largest city in the United States.

Villegas said he had studied similar proposals in several cities in California, including Stockton and St. Paul, Minnesota. The Chicago program would be open to applicants with incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty line and who can demonstrate that they have lost jobs or hours, have not been able to babysit, or have faced to other financial difficulties due to Covid-19. Recipients can voluntarily share transactions to help the city study the effectiveness of the pilot program.

Research of the first semester of a two-year program in Stockton, Calif., Which gave 125 families $ 500 per month, found beneficiaries continued to find full-time employment at more than twice the rate. of non-beneficiaries, according to a Mayors press release for guaranteed income. They also suffered from less stress and anxiety, the group of mayors said.

Stockton in 2012 became the largest city in the United States at the time to file for bankruptcy as a municipality after racking up unsustainable bond and pension debt.

Villegas said Chicago’s one-year pilot program could be funded by federal aid but could continue in the years to come through a combination of philanthropic and city income. The proposal has been referred to the city council’s rules committee, adding uncertainty to its trajectory. Villegas said he would continue to push for this along with other council members and community groups.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told a press conference after the council meeting that she had not had the chance to study Villegas’ plan, but “this is something that I think is of great interest. of people.”

“Basically what we need to do is make sure that people have access to good paying jobs, that they can support themselves and their families,” she said in response to a reporter’s question about the order. “I’m happy to take a look at this proposal, but haven’t had a chance to see it yet.”

The Lightfoot administration is always trying to solicit feedback from the community and decide how US bailout funds can be used to the greatest benefit for the people of the city, she said. That plan may not be ready for the next city council meeting in May, Lightfoot said.

Chicago finance and budget officials have suggested the city should use nearly half of federal aid to repay a $ 465 million line of credit from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and to reverse restructuring plans and of refinancing worth an additional $ 500 million to cover the 2021 deficit.

Villegas said tackling the plight of residents who have lost working hours as well as jobs and face eviction should be a priority. Chicago’s unemployment rate is currently around 7.7%. Federal money, he said, should go to Main Street, not just Wall Street.

“It will go to our local community,” Villegas said. “This is my attempt at what I feel is a necessary recovery plan.”

(Mayors for Guaranteed Income has received donations from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable arm of Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News’ parent company.)

