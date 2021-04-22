UK Coronavirus Agreement Raises Corruption Alert, Report Warning-POLITICO





The UK government faces tough questions about its approach to procurement during the pandemic, after more than 20% of the $18 billion spent in crisis response was found to be associated with at least one danger signal indicating corruption.

Between February and November, 73 COVID-19 contracts amounted to more than 3.7 billion in public spending and triggered at least one of six standard measures that ensure a scrutiny of corruption.

Of particular concern are the VIPs or high-priority lanes the government uses to quickly provide the company’s personal protective equipment (PPE) recommended by MPs, colleagues and senior officials.

According to the report, 24 PPE contracts totaling 1.6 billion have been awarded to those known to be politically linked with the Conservative Party, and three contracts worth 536 million have been delivered to politically linked companies for coronavirus testing services.

“Then, politicians who know about the’VIP’ lane seem to know only a few groups, confined to one side of the House of Representatives. [of Commons]Daniel Bruce, CEO of Transparency International UK, said, “It is our conclusion that the system for processing PPE proposals is preloaded with bias. And it exists.”

In addition, a greater percentage of contracts awarded to politically linked companies were announced late (93%), while more than those without political links (70%).

In total, each relevant contract is associated with one or a combination of the following red flags: Non-competitive bidding; Vague or inappropriate grounds for compensation for contact; Opaque contract; Failure to maintain adequate documentation; Inappropriate company use; Or an unusually high price.

“For people with political connections, the frequency with which COVID-related contracts are signed is deeply concerned and cannot be explained as a coincidence,” Bruce said. Please answer this contract.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s interactions with ventilator manufacturers will be under investigation this week, with the investigation continuing to focus on lobbying and political approaches in Westminster.

Labor Secretary Rachel Reeves told POLITICO that the scale of risk to taxpayer money revealed in the report is shocking and is evidence of a unique dictatorship that flows through government contracts.

A government spokesman said, “During the pandemic, our priority has always been to protect the public and save lives, and we have used existing rules to purchase life-saving equipment and supplies such as PPE for the NHS front line.

The spokesman said that all PPE procurements went through the same assurance process, and due diligence is being conducted for all contract ministers, and there is no role in awarding them.

Regarding the VIP lane of the contract recommended by the MP, the government noted that only 10% of high-priority offers received PPE orders. A spokesman said the priority list was widely advertised throughout the government as a way to classify support offers more quickly. “

Around the block

This issue is not limited to the UK. Faced with an unprecedented health crisis, public pressure and the urgent need for pandemic equipment, governments and contract buyers across Europe have violated fair contracts.

In Germany, three members of the House of Representatives and a former state attorney general, a member of the Bavarian State House of Representatives, resigned and are being investigated for rebate charges for brokering a face mask trade.

Meanwhile, in Italy, a former COVID emergency chairman has been accused of stealing money in connection with 1.25 billion transactions in face masks from Chinese sellers. According to prosecutors, Domenico Arcuri illegally diverted the funds from the contract to friends and acquaintances who acted as intermediaries in the transaction. Italian authorities confiscated an asset worth about 70 million suspected illegally obtained through a procurement contract.

These significant rewards have made the market ripe for scammers and opportunists. This is especially because anti-corruption nets allow individuals politically connected to businesses during crises to bypass their usual stringent contract controls.

In an upcoming report by the European Commission, “there were many procurement failures, loss of money and life,” wrote Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London. “Given the urgency when the crisis began, some mistakes were inevitable, but many were.”

This report by POLITICO lists contracts across the EU in which individuals politically connected with criminal attire have compromised public procurement systems. For example, putting millions of euros in a pocket without providing equipment; Provision of substandard improper equipment; Markedly overcharging; Embezzlement, deception, and bribery.

McKee said, “Given that one of the objectives of the general process is to increase transparency and reduce the risk of corruption, their suspensions are expected to pose risks.”

Why now?

Corruption in public procurement is nothing new. Rafael Garca Aceves, Transparency International’s public contract policy coordinator, estimated that 5 to 10 percent of public contract value could be lost due to corruption, according to previous research.

Normally, the EU government and procurement agencies bid contracts, receive multiple bids and issue decisions based on strictly regulated criteria. These rules are designed to encourage transparent and fair competition and continue to apply in the UK, which has not deviated from the EU’s public procurement directives since Brexit.

Even in crisis situations like the epidemic, these rules bypass the advertising and bidding process, allowing faster and more direct contracts. However, even after the transaction is completed, the contract winning notice must be posted within 90 days.

Sharon Lamb, partner at McDermott Will & Emery, said: “There are already laws that allow very urgent contracts to be concluded.” However, testing for this is applied on a case-by-case basis and this urgency should not be attributed in any way to the contracting authority. There must be a clear justification in each case.”

According to the Transparency Internationals UK report, 98.9% of UK COVID-19-related contracts (by value) were won “without good reason” without any form of competition.

The group is urging the UK government to immediately return all public sector procurements to open and competitive contracts by default.

From Lamb’s point of view, the law is flexible enough to adapt to emergencies. However, she points out that the changes proposed by the British government in a recent Transforming Public Procurement green paper will introduce much greater latitude.

For example, the government has come up with new grounds for allowing direct compensation without bidding in crisis situations. These proposals also allow the UK’s Cabinet Secretary to declare a crisis.

It’s difficult to define what’s urgent and what’s non-urgent because it’s essentially unpredictable,” she said.

She recalls examples of “urgent” and unexpected disasters.

“That urgency didn’t happen because it was sitting on the hand,” said Lamb, “and then emergency exceptions may apply. But what’s important is that this is always a case-by-case principle, not a comprehensive principle.

Transparency International also calls for an urgent audit of all 73 contracts with signs of risk of corruption and recommends closing fast track lanes for PPE contracts if they are still in operation. More broadly, the pursuit of full transparency in the name of the company that has entered into a contract or made a referral through this channel so that the public knows whether a conflict of interest has been identified and resolved.

Another issue reported by the report is that only 10% of suppliers can be identified by their company number in the basic information of COVID-19 procurement data, which provides even more transparency over contracts. The group is urging the UK government to implement a series of proposals in a procurement reform plan that requires the public to disclose this information.

Among other questions in the group are: An official statement to Parliament by the Secretary outlining where the UK government has not complied with its legal transparency obligations; How this is being modified; And how to prevent these problems in the future.

The campaign group welcomes the government’s procurement green paper, but “can’t be used to address the urgent need for transparency and accountability for decisions made last year,” Bruce said.

“Because we spend more on PPE than our home office’s annual budget, the public has a right to know if their money is spent wisely and appropriately,” he added.

Laurenz Gehrke and Carlo Martuscelli contributed to the reporting.

