Biden pushes momentum as US returns to climate fight





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden summons a coalition of willing, reluctant, desperate and money-hungry for a world summit on Thursday aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to act faster on climate change.

The President’s first task: To convince the world that the politically fractured United States is not only willing to make ambitious new commitments to reduce Bidens emissions, but also capable.

Biden’s success at the virtual summit of 40 leaders will be to make his long-awaited pledges to halve the country’s coal and oil emissions and fund climate efforts abroad in a credible enough way to persuade others. powers to make their own changes.

For small countries already struggling to survive, global climate progress has slowed significantly in the four years that President Donald Trumps left the effort. Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes hopes the high-profile U.S. return to international climate work will spur months of individual one-on-one negotiations through November. It is then that there will be United Nations talks in Glasgow, where around 200 governments will be asked to explain what each is prepared to do to prevent Earth from becoming a much hotter, more dangerous and less hospitable place.

With the Bidens summit, we can start on this momentum, said Mouynes. In Panama, freshwater shortages that authorities already attribute to climate change are already complicating navigation through the Panama Canal, one of the world’s main trade routes and the country’s main source of income. Even Panama’s best climate protections, like hotlines and surveillance drones to catch tropical logging, aren’t enough to save the country on their own, Mouynes says.

Otherwise it’s empty rhetoric one after another, where we all say we want a green country, a green planet, and nothing is happening, ”she said.

The summit will see Biden, who campaigned on promises of a climate-friendly, employment-intensive technological transformation of the U.S. economy, pledge to halve the amount of coal and oil pollution that the United States will pump by 2030, officials said this week. That’s compared to 2005 levels, and nearly double the voluntary target the United States set itself in the landmark Paris climate agreement in 2015.

The European Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that it would set itself an equally ambitious target. The United States is looking to other allies, such as Japan and Canada, to announce its own intensified climate efforts, in the hope that this will prompt China and others to slow the construction of coal-fired power plants. and otherwise cool their chimneys.

And the world is looking to the well-to-do countries to make it clear how they are going to help poorer countries shut down coal-fired power plants and retool energy grids, including $ 2 billion that the United States has already pledged but failed to. have never paid.

The summit isn’t necessarily about everyone bringing something new to the table, but rather the United States bringing their target to the world, said Joanna Lewis, China energy and environment expert at the Georgetown University.

This is an urgent but not perfect time for the United States to try to stimulate action for several reasons, and the summit will unfold like a telethon-like live stream on the climate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s two main climate violators, China and the United States, are arguing over non-climate issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping waited until Wednesday to confirm he would even participate.

India, the world’s third largest emitter of fossil fuel vapors, is pressuring the United States and other richer countries to spend billions of dollars they pledged to help poorer countries to build alternatives to coal-fired power stations and power grids with high energy consumption.

Where is this money? There is no money in sight, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said ahead of this month’s summit, after Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry visited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose nation is by some estimates the world’s fourth worst climate polluter, also accepted the US invitation, but gets angry at Biden for calling him a killer, “in connection with strong tensions over Putin’s aggressiveness abroad and US sanctions.

And at home, the political divisions revealed by Trump’s presidency have left the United States weaker than it was during the 2015 Paris Global Accord. Unable to guarantee that a different president in 2024 does not ‘will not undo Biden’s climate work, the Biden administration argued that market forces with a nudge to start will soon make cleaner fuels and energy efficiency too cheap and consumer-friendly.

The president has every intention of getting re-elected, and certainly, of making sure he implements policies where … solving our climate crisis, getting Americans back to work, goes hand in hand, said Wednesday the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

It is important that the United States, with its influence and status, gets back into the climate game, said Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Energy and Clean Air Research Center in Helsinki.

But hoping the world will forget the past four years seems like wishful thinking, he said. There is too much momentum in the United States to simply wish for the Trumps legacy and the fact that every election is now essentially a draw between complete climate denial and whatever action Democrats can bring.

Biden outlined part of his $ 2 trillion approach to transforming U.S. transportation systems and power grids in his campaign climate plan and infrastructure proposals for Congress. But there is no definitive and quick plan detailing how the United States will deliver on Biden’s promise to eliminate all carbon emissions from its economy by 2050.

Deborah Seligsohn, political scientist and air pollution and governance expert at Villanova University, said the comprehensive approach reported by the White House by focusing on investment first, rather than regulation , was a promising change from previous administrations.

In his campaign, for example, Biden called for giving Brazil $ 20 billion in international aid to protect the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest and a sink for the world’s fossil fuel sins.

Ahead of the summit, however, Senate Democrats warn that Trump-ally Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could take the money but continue to destroy the Amazon.

The United Nations is trying to solidify the campaign to fight carbon in the private financial sector, Kerry and a UN finance official said Wednesday. The UN-backed Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which involves more than 160 companies with combined assets of over $ 70 trillion, aims to support efforts to stop fossil fuel emissions by 2050.

China and the United States together account for nearly half of global climate-destroying emissions. Climate experts hope Xi will follow up on the commitment of the United States and China’s neighbors and toughen his own emissions targets in the coming months.

Xi’s government continues to build and finance new coal-fired power plants, and China’s emissions continue to rise. Myllyvirta, the central Helsinki climate expert, said Xi’s comments in recent national policy forums make it clear that he is serious about cutting emissions.

Amid disputes between the United States and China over land claims, business practices and human rights, however, the two countries’ pre-summit declarations were an island of climate cooperation amid a sea of ​​complaints and of grievances. The international community knows very well who is acting, who is playing lip service, who is making a contribution and who is seeking their own interests, ”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said before the summit.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press editors Ashok Sharma in New Delhi, Joe McDonald in Beijing, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Seth Borenstein, Alexandra Jaffe and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

