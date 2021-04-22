British universities urge governments to be proportionate to legislation on freedom of speech | Higher education





Leading UK research universities have urged the government to be proportionate to legislation designed to promote freedom of speech on campus, arguing that existing laws and regulations are sufficient to protect academic freedom.

To strengthen the Ministerial Cultural Wars agenda, the Queen’s Parliamentary speech on May 11 will potentially include actions on campus free press, including creating an advocate for freedom of speech for the UK and expanding legal requirements for freedom of speech to student unions. is. Speakers with no platform to sue for compensation.

However, 24 members of the Russell Group are concerned that the move will add unnecessary bureaucracy to the requirements under the existing free-of-expression legislation and anti-reverse evolution programs, employment and contract laws protecting employees.

In its Statement of Principles, the group said that its members are already working to maintain freedom of speech and academic freedom with a responsibility our university takes very seriously.

Russell Group universities work closely with faculty, student unions and other organizations to advocate and maintain freedom of expression on campus. Speaker events addressing a variety of views on complex issues take place weekly at universities across the UK, the group said.

Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive Officer of the Russell Group, said: Our university always advocates the importance of freedom of speech and maintains legal protections already in place, and if the government feels that protection needs to be strengthened further, we will work with them to balance it. Will cooperate. solution.

This statement underlines our commitment to keeping the campus as a place where students and staff are exposed to a variety of ideas and views. We hope that the government will recognize it and work with us to ensure that the new action reflects the work that has already been done.

The number of such cases is still low, despite the small number of cases without platform issues, such as former Conservative Minister Amber Rudd, whose speaker qualifications are revoked by a group of students in Oxford. A survey last year found that of the more than 10,000 events planned at 61 student councils, only 6 were canceled, and 4 of the 6 were canceled due to administrative failures.

The statement follows an announcement by the University of London on Wednesday that it will rename the business school after the renowned 18th-century mathematician Thomas Bayes in an effort to improve the record on diversity.

The business school was named after John Cass, a prominent figure in the early days of the Atlantic slave trade, and the university dropped mentions of him in July under pressure from thousands of students and faculty.

The City, University of London has also announced 10 undergraduate scholarships, with an annual salary of 6,000 for black students based in the UK and 5 doctoral scholarships for black British students.

English education secretary Gavin Williamson said he welcomed the Russell Group’s Statement of Principles as a positive step in the right direction.

All colleges and universities should think hard about their policies and what they can do to further protect freedom of speech and academic freedom on campus, Williamson said.

Alison Scott-Baumann, Soas’ professor of society and beliefs, said it was right to say that universities have already encouraged discussion of difficult and complex issues.

However, the situation is confusing by frequent and unjustified moral panic attacks by the media and government. Public debate over freedom of speech risks suffocating freedom of speech, she added.

Universities should be much more active to ensure freedom of expression and open debate about this public moral panic.

