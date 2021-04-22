U.S. vaccinations fell 11% in the past week, the biggest drop since February





The slowdown is striking as half of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And it coincided with last week’s hiatus for the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.

Easing demand also appears to be a factor: Dozens of counties from Iowa to Texas have started to cut vaccine shipments, highlighting hesitation issues and healthcare barriers that can hamper vaccine deliveries. efforts to achieve the levels of protection necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials say they need to redouble their efforts to immunize hard-to-reach groups such as rural residents and homebound elderly, answer pointed questions from people wary of the side effects, and convince young people who don’t fear the virus that they too benefit from catching it. vaccinated.

It will be much more of an intense ground game where we will need to focus on smaller events more tailored to meet the needs and concerns of targeted communities who have different sensitivities and different needs, said Steven Stack, Kentucky Department Commissioner. for Public Health.

President Biden on Wednesday sought to remove a significant barrier to gunfire, promising tax credits to employers who give their workers paid time off to receive and recover from vaccinations.

Now is the time to open a new phase in this historic vaccination effort, Biden said. To put it simply, if you are waiting for your turn, do not wait any longer.

But the White House declined to comment on the weekly data, pointing to the presidents’ response to whether supply exceeded demand. Not yet, he replied.

Public health officials say the break in the J&J vaccine likely played a role in the recession, with the shortfall on some days this week roughly equal to the number of J&J doses reported on the equivalent day a year ago. week. An advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make a recommendation Friday on how, if anything, to move forward with this vaccine.

However, the hiatus was not the whole explanation, as federal officials said they were able to use more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to compensate, while state health officials and counties have touted their efforts to reprogram patients originally scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnsons product along with other vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson break also does not appear to compromise overall confidence in the vaccine, according to surveys showing between 65% and 70% of Americans who said they had received or were likely to receive a vaccine, little changed. compared to before. Some public health officials have said the development has reassured Americans that the government is paying special attention to vaccine safety.

We absolutely saw that anyone who was postulating the theory that they just quickly threw away those half-cooked vaccines and didn’t even care what happened to them obviously saw that they didn’t, Ngozi said. Ezike, director of the Illinois department. Public health. We are much better off than before the break.

But millions of Americans still don’t sign up for vaccines for a host of other reasons, from wanting to avoid the hassle of finding a date to wanting to wait longer to more research into long-term side effects. .

Nirav Shah, who heads the Maines health department and is president of the Association of State and Territory Health Officials, said public health officials were starting to turn their attention to those not in able to get vaccinated because they cannot take the time or find transportation. as well as those who have serious questions about vaccine safety.

The next step requires more walk-in vaccination sites, free rides and door-to-door outreach, he said.

What we have all seen in the work we have done is that it is not enough for the vaccine to be in a condition, it is not enough for it to be at a vaccination site or at the doctor’s office, Shah said in a press call highlighting local vaccination efforts.

The slowdown in shooting is concentrated in parts of the country, exacerbating regional vaccination divides.

The declines are particularly acute in the Deep South states which already have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Average daily shots fell more than 30% in Georgia and South Carolina over the past week. Texas reported a 25 percent drop with about 30 percent of its eligible population vaccinated.

But the biggest drops were seen in small states with relatively high vaccine penetration: Maine, Alaska and New Hampshire.

Average daily vaccinations continue to climb in Delaware, California, Hawaii, Kentucky and Utah, in addition to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Some counties with just a quarter of eligible residents fully vaccinated are seeing constant or even increasing coronavirus infections, a harbinger of how inadequate coverage could allow the virus to spread. Most are relatively rural and predominantly Republican. Health officials in those places said they did not expect such anti-vaccine antipathy.

Philip Keizer, the chief health official for Galveston County on the Texas Gulf Coast, has asked the state not to send him any new vaccines this week because it plans more targeted outreach, including events in hard-to-reach communities and in schools. About a third of eligible residents have been fully immunized, according to state data.

We are past that stage of vaccine rush, well vaccine reluctance, and the fact that supply is fueling what we do is a mistake, Keizer said.

Mercer County in western Ohio has not received any new vaccine shipments in the past three weeks, said Jason Menchhofer, the local health administrator. Originally, he had hoped to transfer the vaccine from the country’s main clinic to smaller providers, but even these have seen demand dry up.

We had a few private practices that were to receive shipments, but before he even got here they were looking to transfer him to someone else, he said. They have no more demand among their customers.

Nearly half of counties in Iowas have rejected doses of the vaccine, state officials reported on Wednesday, as Governor Kim Reynolds (right) pleaded with the unvaccinated, what are you waiting for?

If you’ve been absolutely no from the start, what’s your reason? she asked. And if you can’t answer these questions, maybe, hopefully, you’ll take the time to reconsider.

West Virginia, which has been praised for its early success in vaccinating nursing home residents and seniors, is now struggling to administer all of its vaccine doses due to low demand.

We need more time each week to get these vaccines up to date not because of the logistics, but because of the people who get these vaccines, said James Hoyer, a retired major general who heads the group. coronavirus task force, at a press conference this week.

To meet low demand, many vaccine administrators bypass appointments and some take their vaccines directly from people.

The North Georgia Health District, which includes six small counties, has seen vaccinations slow after an initial surge in demand that included residents of metropolitan Atlanta in search of vaccines. Local health officials are trying to tackle vaccination rates of 20% by removing appointment requirements and bringing doses to poultry factories and schools while parents pick up their children.

A lot of people really appreciate you going the extra mile to come to them, said Ashley Deverell, the district immunization coordinator.

Alaska has hit a wall in its vaccination efforts due to reluctance to vaccinate, with a nearly two-thirds drop in daily vaccines over the past week and one-third of the state fully vaccinated.

Anne Zink, chief medical officer, said officials were trying to reach resistance fighters with positive messages such as reminding young athletes that they do not need to quarantine after exposure once they are ‘they are vaccinated.

Eventually, the country will see fewer mass vaccination sites in convention centers and stadiums, and more vaccines offered in doctors’ offices when patients present for unrelated care. But experts say vaccine doses need to be shipped in smaller packages so that they can be distributed among more facilities and doctors without going to waste.

For example, a single vial of Moderna vaccine contains 10 doses, but once opened, all doses must be used within 12 hours or they are spoiled.

We’re at that tipping point where we’re going to have to be prepared to take any opportunity to vaccinate, which could lead to wasted doses, said Claire Hannan, director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

