UK firms in financial hardship rise at the fastest rate in 7 years





The number of businesses experiencing serious financial difficulties has grown at the fastest rate in more than seven years, triggering a warning that “the dam of the zombie business could be broken” when government Covid-19 support ended in the summer.

Despite the ban on petitions related to Covid-related debt, it turned out that nearly 100,000 companies were struggling significantly in the first three months of this year compared to the previous quarter.

According to data from bankruptcy firm Begbies Traynor, more than 720,000 businesses are currently facing serious financial hardship, which said the company’s 15% increase compared to the previous quarter was the largest increase since the study began in 2014.

Begbies Traynor found financially struggling firms highlighting the widespread and deteriorating fiscal situation across all 22 sectors analyzed through the survey as the UK began to move away from the economic blockade.

This defines serious suffering as a business that has made a petty judgment in county courts or as a business whose key financial ratios and indicators such as working capital, profits, and net worth continue to deteriorate or significantly.

Bankers and bankruptcy practitioners warn the UK is facing widespread business failure when the government stops its Covid-19 assistance package. The first cliff edge is expected to allow landlords to ask struggling tenants to pay back a year’s worth of rent at the end of June.

Business leaders warn that some retailers and restaurants that haven’t yet seen significant improvements in their transactions could return keys to real estate, unless the lessor allows flexibility for repayment.

The dormant plan, which has helped retain staffing and business operations, will end in the fall, resulting in additional financial demands on businesses.

Many people could just wander with government support, and given the possibility of debt after the epidemic, they would struggle to invest or grow, leading to the term “zombie” company. The government has stopped the Covid-19 lending program and the bank is now demanding interest on the loan this time last year.

“The dam of the zombie business is going to break,” said Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor. “Unmanageable levels of debt and consequent over-trading are likely to be hidden icebergs waiting to sink even the top-notch companies.”

The transportation and logistics sector has been worst-affected in the first three months of this year, and nearly a quarter of companies have suffered serious financial difficulties as the trading difficulties caused by Brexit hit small businesses.

Regionally, London has suffered the worst hit with a number of companies engaged in leisure and hospitality that are forced to shut down due to the epidemic.

Ric Traynor, Chairman of Begbies Traynor, said, “Despite the unprecedented central government support provided to UK companies, it is clear that many companies are struggling with the weight of increased debt coupled with poor revenue streams.”

