US economy on solid footing, coronavirus remains top threat: Reuters poll





By Shrutee Sarkar and Indradip Ghosh

(Reuters) – The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual rate in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with a markedly improved outlook, but another surge of COVID-19 was the biggest risk at over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed.

There has been a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting an increase in economic activity from the already adopted $ 1.9 trillion relief plan and also from the infrastructure plan proposed by US President Joe. Biden of more than $ 2 trillion, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists.

The world’s largest economy is expected to grow an average of 6.2% this year, the brightest outlook since polls began for the period more than two years ago and, if realized, would mark the expansion fastest annual since 1984.

While the International Monetary Fund’s latest 6.4% expansion projection was slightly more bullish than the poll consensus, around 15% of 105 economists predicted that the economy would grow by 7% or more this year, the range of forecast showing higher highs and higher lows compared to last month.

But nearly 70% of economists, or 39 out of 56, in response to a supplemental question, said the biggest risk to the economy was a resurgence of coronavirus cases over the next three months.

“We have raised our growth forecast due to additional fiscal stimulus and the rapid vaccination program,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. “

“The result is that the US economy is smoking. But another wave of cases would jeopardize our forecast. For now, we assume that will not lead to another round of aggressive restrictions.”

Reuters survey chart on the economic outlook for the United States: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/qmypmlxxdvr/EQ%20U.S.%20April.PNG

After likely growing at an annualized rate of 5.8% in the previous quarter, the US economy is expected to grow 8.5% this quarter. This marks a marked improvement – in stark contrast to forecasts for most major developed economies – from the 7.2% forecast for this quarter last month.

With the US economy expected to return to pre-crisis levels this year, the unemployment rate is expected to take more than a year, according to a majority of economists in response to a separate question.

“As we will see later in the year and certainly in 2022, the boost from not only reopening, but also fiscal stimulus will fade to the point where the stimulus turns into a fiscal drag,” said Jim O’Sullivan, chief US macro-strategy strategist. at TD Securities.

“So there are plenty of reasons not to just extrapolate the strong numbers we’re seeing right now and we expect the bottom line at the end to be less than a full labor market recovery.”

While the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index – is expected to average 2.0% this year and next, more than 90% of nearly 50 economists said the risks were skewed upward.

Reuters poll chart on the outlook for economic growth, inflation and unemployment in the United States: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/yxmpjdeeapr/US%20April%20dschart.PNG

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday acknowledged temporary inflation “somewhat higher” this year, but said the central bank had pledged to limit any overruns.

Asked when the Fed was likely to start cutting its monthly asset purchase program, more than half, or 28 out of 52 economists, said in the first quarter of next year. Twelve have said so this year and 12 later.

“Fed officials associate policy decisions with employment and inflation outcomes, which is to be expected, but confidence in achieving key goals depends heavily on reopening and returning to normalcy. ‘economy,’ said Stephen Gallagher, chief US economist at Societe Generale.

“After the middle of the year, they are more likely to talk about the phase-out, and the message should get stronger. This guiding strategy is expected to gradually reduce asset purchases in early 2022.”

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Indradip Ghosh; Additional reporting by Manjul Paul; Poll by Richa Rebello and Swathi Nair; Editing by Rahul Karunakar and Steve Orlofsky)

