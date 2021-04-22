UK Toss Kitchen Sink To Success In N Ireland Brexit Deal





Boris Johnson referred to some of its requirements this week as “stupid” and “comic”. But even if the British Prime Minister mentions a “additional step” to unilaterally mitigate the impact of post-Brexit negotiations with the EU on Northern Ireland, British government machinery is “throwing the kitchen sink” to get it working.

The trading group told FT that despite Johnson’s investigation, UK government officials are stepping up efforts to implement the NI protocol. This is part of the 2019 Brexit divorce deal, which requires all goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK to comply with EU customs regulations.

“Whitehall is throwing a kitchen sink on this issue,” said Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Northern Ireland manufacturing. “I have never seen this level of participation across the UK government. Officials are trying to make it work.”

Since the post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU went into effect in January, tensions have risen over the protocol between the UK and Brussels.

Last month, the European Commission launched legal action against the UK after unilaterally extending the grace period for trading rules after Brexit. Despite these moves, chaos and friction have arisen in businesses in the region since Brexit sparked a wave of anxiety in a particularly loyal community. Belfast has experienced its worst riots in years.

The port of Larne in Antrim County has been one of the centers of tensions on trading contracts since Brexit. © Brian Lawless / PA

Both sides said they are committed to finding a solution to the problem caused by the protocol and are engaged in an intensive conversation. They aspire not to commit any further violence.

But, at least openly, the division on both sides seems wider than ever. Brussels is still “emphasis” on the need for full implementation of measures signed by the UK.

Meanwhile, Johnson claimed in a BBC interview that he was “sanding” the “unnecessary protrusions and barriers” thrown by the Protocol to commemorate the region’s upcoming centenary.

Work flat

Northern Ireland trade groups say the reality on the British side is very different from Johnson’s specialization of the situation. They say British officials have introduced bureaucratic amendments to help make the Protocol work while respecting the legal requirements set out in the agreement.

This includes plans to avoid British Steel, which faced tariffs on its way to Northern Ireland. Stop the Royal Mail auto-generated customs form for goods entering the Republic of Ireland. And it improves the plan so that companies can use past transaction records to reduce the number of “at risk” goods that will be subject to tariffs.

The government has also invested £200 million in merchant assistance services. Mobile assistance plans to support supermarkets and food retailers; According to a government announcement on the industry by the Financial Times, a £155 million digital aid scheme aimed at reducing border friction by digitizing the formula starting with fresh meat products in October of this year.

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, publicly praised the government’s “excellent involvement” this week after a meeting with British Minister Lord David Frost, who leads Brexit execution on Tuesday, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

“The NI business community is working fairly with government to find solutions and, to be fair, we are strengthening engagement in a completely different way than before.

The question plaguing the most affected industries is whether these efforts in the UK, largely based on technology solutions, will create solutions that are viable in the field at the time the European Commission decides to take a risk-free approach. To the protocol.

Some loyal people in Northern Ireland oppose the Brexit deal because it forms a trade boundary between the UK and the region. © Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

EU Brexit Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told FT last week that the implementation of the protocol should be done in a way that minimizes disruption to everyday life, but in a way that ensures “the integrity of a single market is preserved and there are no health risks.”

“We really have to work and see what kind of solutions we can find. It won’t be easy, and in fact not everything can be solved because the UK has decided to leave a single market, customs union, SPS. [veterinary] area. Of course there are very specific results.”

‘Technology will not solve the problem’

The British government is working with the EU on the Protocol in a “constructive atmosphere” and said that while difficult problems remain unresolved, all solutions should ensure “minimal disruption to daily life in Northern Ireland”.

The hospitality and pharmaceutical sectors, which are expected to resume after the Covid-19 shutdown in recent weeks, have publicly warned that imposing EU legislation on their supply chain will be very problematic.

Connolly hopes Brussels will accept that the “auditable and certified supply chain” backed by the proposed Digital Assistance Scheme should be sufficient for the EU to take a more pragmatic and risk-based approach to dealing with “minor” risks. . EU single commodity market spilling across the Northern Ireland border with the UK

Now the reality is that GB cows do not have the same health conditions as cows from NI.

However, Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said there are real limits to how many checks can be mitigated given the complex and fast nature of the modern food and hospitality sector supply chain.

“The ministers seem to be hoping to create a terrible expensive digital superstructure that solves the most immediate and visible problems, but I’m not necessarily seeing how this will enhance inflexibility and put Northern Ireland consumers at permanent penalties. “He said.

Peter Hardwick, trade policy advisor to the British Meat Processors Association, also agreed. He reflected the broad industry view that agreeing that the UK would be more closely aligned with EU regulations governing food and plant products would be the only’modification’.

“Technology cannot sand these things. They can alleviate the situation a little, but they don’t solve the problem. The reality is that GB cows do not have the same health conditions as NI cows.”

