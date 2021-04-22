UK aid cuts: a tragedy with opaque numbers signaling a big decline | politics





Britain unveiled the first details of its plans to impose a $4 billion cut on international aid, urging activists to accuse the government of losing its moral compass.

While the long-awaited statement on planned expenditures for 2021-22 did not fully explain future commitments to specific countries or programs, the new classification of plans to distribute 8.1 billion aid means a huge decline in key areas.

The only cut specified by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) was a 90% reduction in small programs to China, which is now only 0.9m. Instead, a table was created showing how much government would spend on priority areas, but there are no comparative figures for spending previously accrued from these classifications.

This announcement covers only 80% of FCDO overseas development expenditures or total official development support.

A coalition of more than 200 British NGOs explained that the figures released Wednesday evening were a tragic blow to the world’s most marginalized.

Save the Children said the government has lost its moral standards. It was estimated that 400m of female student education expenses decreased by a quarter from 2019 (536m) and 6% from last year (424m). In 2019, when details were released, the two sectors receiving the most foreign aid between the two countries were humanitarian aid (1.5 billion) and health (1.41 billion), compared to 960 million and 13.15 billion announced on Wednesday. It was high.

One Campaign, a poverty lobbying group, had similar figures.

Former Conservative International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said: These words hide some of Britain’s most heinous cuts and affect many countries in which Britain has a deep and lasting relationship. There are few details, but I know the cuts are close to 50%. This is not a written statement out of the way at the end of the day, but a statement to be made to the congressmen.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab will be cross-examined on the cuts at a meeting of the International Development Selection Committee on Thursday. Raab said in his written statement: The resulting portfolio represents a strategic shift that brings our aid budget to work with our diplomatic network, scientific and technical expertise, and economic partnerships to tackle global challenges.

We are bringing more girls to school, providing urgent humanitarian aid to those who need it most, and addressing global threats such as climate change, Covid recovery, and other international health priorities, among other key HMG priorities for poverty reduction. Will focus on.

He said half of Britain’s bilateral aid programs will be used in Africa, and nearly 40 countries will benefit from investments in British girls.

Priority areas listed in the statement include Girls’ Education (400m), Covid and Global Health (1,305), Climate Change and Diversity (534m), Humanitarian Readiness and Response (906m), Open Society and Conflict (419m), Trade and Economic Development This includes. (491m), cross-themed programs (1,940m), international subscriptions (1,219m) and financial transactions (863m).

The FCDO said detailed figures for individual countries were generally not released until the end of the year. The opaque expression of the figures at the time of these massive cuts seems to be in stark contrast to the open spirit of the Department for International Development, which Boris Johnson closed last year and merged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The cuts are required by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal and Development Administration after the Treasury Department broke its conservative declaration and abandoned its pledge to spend 0.7% of its gross national income on aid and reduced the figure to 0.5% instead.

That statement was expected earlier this year. Many aid agencies are waiting for the details as they stop their individual programs and prepare to fire their employees.

In the previous year, ministers cut aid due to a shrinking economy, which means that the cuts amounted to one-third of the UK aid budget in two years.

Labor Congressman Sarah Champion, Chairman of the International Development Committee, said: Covert handling of written statements at the end of the day shows a lack of respect for Congress that is scrutinizing these cuts and the aid organizations that are hearing about spending on them. give. This is the first time.

It is an understatement to say that a statement lacks detail. Currently, we have limited understanding of areas where governments are prioritizing subsidy reductions, but we are waiting for guidance on country-specific allocations. It is shocking that people’s lives are directly influenced by these decisions and still lack the necessary clarity.

Save the Children chief executive Kevin Watkins said: The government has lost its moral compass. Aid to Britain’s humanitarian response, despite being a prime priority, has been cut in half after the epidemic and girls’ education.

The health budget, which cut 14% from last year, includes an increase in funding for Covid-19. They are funding Covid by cutting life-threatening child health and nutrition programs.

