How researchers can protect birds as U.S. wind farms grow





From ScienceNews:

Wind power is booming in the United States. In 2020, turbines produced about 8% of the country’s electricity, about 50 times the share of wind power in 2000, according to the US Energy Information Administration. While the growth is a positive step towards reducing climate change, scientists say, it could be bad news for the birds.

It is estimated that 140,000 to 500,000 birds die each year from collisions with turbines. Bird deaths could climb to 1.4 million per year if the US Department of Energy meets its goal of expanding wind power to 20% of the country’s electricity demand by 2030.

To avoid preventable deaths, some scientists advocate using citizen science and bird migration data when deciding where to build wind farms. The wind energy industry could use this information to get a more complete picture than traditional surveys and minimize damage to birds and other wildlife (SN: 09/30/14).

Citizen science is already proving that it can fill vital information gaps. From 2007 to 2018, more than 180,000 bird watchers uploaded observations of bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) to the eBird database. Using this wealth of data, conservation scientist Viviana Ruiz-Gutierrez and her colleagues estimated where in the United States birds would be most abundant throughout the year and would be most at risk of collisions with wind turbines. . Unlike traditional survey data, which covers limited time periods or locations, citizen science data covers the entire United States and reflects year-round, the team reports on March 14 in the Journal of Applied. Ecology.

What we’ve been able to do is really harness the strength that only citizen science has, says Ruiz-Gutierrez of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The US Fish and Wildlife Service recommended using the team’s bald eagle maps to identify low-risk collision areas that are suitable for building wind turbines.

Turbines can also indirectly harm animals by altering their habitats. Take whooping cranes (Grus americana). Each year, the only natural population of endangered birds migrates from the Texas coast to Canada and makes a nearly 5,000-mile round-trip flight over a handful of states in the United States that produce most of the world. wind power in the country. To get a better idea of ​​how wind power infrastructure affects birds, the researchers analyzed GPS location data from 57 cranes tracked from 2010 to 2016.

Cranes avoided resting at sites along the road that were near wind turbines, wildlife biologist Aaron Pearse of the US Geological Survey and colleagues reported on March 7 in Ecological Applications. Birds are less likely to use stopover sites if a wind turbine structure, or group of wind turbine structures, is within three miles, says Pearse, who is based in Jamestown, ND At the start of 2020, this equates to at a net loss of 5%. bird habitat.

But during the study period, the team also found that the number of turbines in the whooping crane migration corridor more than tripled, from 2,215 to 7,622. If this trend continues, the loss continues. Habitat could lead to a decline in the population, says Pearse. This is one of the reasons the whooping crane was endangered in the first place.

Much like citizen science data, migration tracking data provides a clearer picture of bird activity throughout the year, explains Ruiz-Gutierrez. These new types of information could help wind power developers protect birds and their homes.

Source: Sciencenews.org

