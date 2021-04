Corona 19’from next month’

Meanwhile, are you (or your child) one of The Leftbehinders? Whatever the side effects of the pandemic you might think of, young people have suffered disproportionately economically.

With the unemployment rate under 35 now accounting for 8 out of 10 cases, young people are paying the highest price for closures.

Cara McGoogan tells the story of a generation with little confidence in his career and future.

MI5 joins social media in a new open era

Today, the head of MI5 ushers in a new era of engagement, presenting a blueprint for intelligence agencies over the next decade, including first participation in social media. Ken McCallum, MI5’s youngest general manager, says it’s time to throw away “the stereotype of drinking martinis.” He promised that the UK’s domestic intelligence agency would “become a more open and connected organization.” Read the exclusive article he wrote for us. This is the first article written entirely for the national media by the Director of MI5. The new MI5 Instagram account will include Q&A serving intelligence agents, and Matt found a joke in today’s cartoon. McCallum was appointed last year at the age of 45 to investigate Russian attempts to assassinate Sergei Skripal.

Read this before your next shower…

In the blockade, many routines were blocked. And it seems that many people felt that there was little reason to shower the Sabbath every day. But is it actually a bad laundry for you? There is a growing movement that reducing harsh soaps and hot water can be good for our health, and Alice Hall scientifically investigates why you shower incorrectly.

No10’Betrayal’ charges | Fired defense secretary Johnny Mercer accused Boris Johnson of surrounding himself with “cowards” and “desperately weak” tortures who “betrayed” Northern Irish veterans. In an interview with Inan chief reporter Robert Mendick, Mercer claimed that for two years, the Veterans Minister had been a “horrible” experience and the government was the “most distrustful and terrible environment” he had worked for. Read the full story.

Worldwide:’Moment of Change’ for America

Joe Biden believes the bar is “too high” to be convicted by a police officer, the White House said. AsRozina Sabur, from Minneapolis, said Derek Shovin’s conviction for George Floyd’s murder was a “significant moment of change” for the country. You can see more striking photos in our world gallery.

