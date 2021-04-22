



As low-income families experience historical-level needs, the UK’s largest food bank charity has provided a record 2.5 million food parcels to people in crisis.

The Trussell Trust says its stores have increased the number of food parcels distributed in 2020-21 by 33%, but this is part of the total food aid provided by the UK by thousands of other charities, schools and councils.

Despite an unprecedented amount of charitable food being distributed, Trussell warned that food aid was not the answer to the growing number of people facing poverty due to the epidemic’s economic fallout.

During this time, food banks across the United States saw a need at a historic level as many new food banks opened to support people in times of crisis.

To feel that we have solved the problem [of poverty] It’s very dangerous because we provided food. The answer is not to distribute more food. The problem is people don’t have enough money, said Emma Revie, CEO of Trussell Trust.

The charity expects high demand for food aid to continue, the financial resilience of many families has been weakening even further in recent months, there will be full support and 20 universal credit charges ending at the end of October.

It welcomed the rise in the 20s, but warned that this did not address the growing difficulties and that wider social security changes were needed.

What we’ve seen this year is that people’s financial resilience is weakening and people are in debt. More people are noisy at the edge and the system doesn’t have the equipment to catch them all, Revie said.

Increasing levels of poverty are a major driver of food bank use, the Trust said, primarily due to lower levels of benefits, the number of families hit by benefit cap policies, and gaps in the social security system, including universal credit.

As 1,471 outlets broke through 2m for the first time, about 98,000 were delivered to families with an average of 2 children per minute, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year.

Studies have shown that low-income families with children have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic crisis, with more than a third reporting that their already meager income has been squeezed as the cost of fuel and food rises due to the lockdown.

Despite 20 charges, a study published in February found that many of the people who first claimed universal credit at the time of the pandemic were unable to cover their living expenses without falling into debt or using a food bank.

Confidence said this underestimated the level of demand for food assistance, despite a 128% increase in record food parcel numbers over the past five years.

In terms of tonnage, 1 in 10 of the parcels distributed was designed to last for 7 days, more than twice the usual meaning in terms of tonnage, and the amount of food served increased 53% year-on-year.

With the Trussell network, there were about 1,000 independent food banks operating in the UK last year, but Kelloggs’ survey estimated that 1 in 5 UK schools run food banks.

According to the parliamentary faith and social groups of all parties, nearly three-quarters of local authorities have opened new food banks in response to Covid.

A government spokesman said: We are committed to supporting minimum-wage families and are most helpful by raising living wages, spending hundreds of billions of dollars to protect jobs, strengthening billions of welfare aids, and introducing 269m Covid area support. Aimed at supporting those in need. Grants to help children and families eat well.

We know that doing a well-paid job is the best way to get out of poverty, and our multibillion-pound plan for jobs is helping people across the country rejoin the workforce as restrictions are eased.

