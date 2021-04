Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK plant operations due to lack of computer chips Jaguar land rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will temporarily halt production at two of its major UK plants due to a shortage of computer chips as a recent sign of the challenges faced by the global automotive industry during the epidemic.

The company, which operates the UK’s largest automaker, has confirmed to Guardian that starting Monday, it will make non-production for a limited time at its factories in Castle Bromwich in West Midlands and Halewood in Merseyside.

The company will continue to monitor chip supply before promising to reopen, but the shutdown is expected to last for at least a week.

The shutdown highlights the struggle of automakers around the world to secure a supply of computer chips, also known as semiconductors, amid a global shortage affecting companies from Microsoft, Xbox, and Playstation game console maker Sony, as well as mobile phone makers. . Samsung and cryptocurrency miners who need computer chips to solve the puzzle of acquiring bitcoins and other digital assets.

The automotive industry is used to operate a lean and timely supply chain that minimizes the amount of cash tied to factory warehouses. However, the global nature of the chip shortage is putting a strain on automakers as they compete directly with tech companies for supply.

The automotive industry is not very important to the semiconductor industry and has complained about sources from other automakers.

French automaker Renault on Wednesday warned that although the industry is struggling to secure a supply of chips, the disruption could continue for months over the summer.

JLR is still considering whether to participate in the government’s generous scheme of paying up to 80% of workers’ salaries if employees at affected factories are unable to work due to COVID-19. The plan is expected to be implemented by the end of September.

Models affected by the temporary closure are Jaguar XE and XF executive cars and F-Type sports cars, all made by Castle Bromwich, Halewoods Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

Manufacturing continues at the JLR Solihull plant, which makes a range of Range Rover models and Jaguar F-Pace SUVs. Slovakia’s JLR International plant, where the new Defender is made in Brazil and China, has not yet been affected.

A JLR spokesman said: Like other automakers, we are currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruptions, including the global availability of semiconductors affecting our production schedule and our ability to meet global demand for some vehicles. . .

We work closely with affected suppliers to resolve issues as much as possible and minimize the impact on customer orders.

