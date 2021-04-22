Climate change: how can the UK achieve its new 2035 targets?





Getty Images

The UK government announced a new climate change commitment to reduce carbon emissions to 78% of 1990 levels before 2035.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk about these plans when speaking at the U.S. Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by President Biden.

So far, the government has been trying to achieve this goal by 2050, but now it is 15 years further, with advice from the Independent Climate Change Committee (CCC).

If it could achieve its 2035 target, the UK would be in the best position in the world compared to the speed at which other countries were able to achieve it.

Learn more about climate change and carbon emissions here.

“We want to keep raising the bar for combating climate change,” said Johnson. “This is why we have set the most ambitious targets for reducing emissions in the world.”

Britain’s ambition to tackle climate change has recently expanded. In 2018, when the national target was still set at 80% reduction, the same level of emission reduction was expected to take twice as long.

The CCC said that if the UK could deliver on its promises earlier, it would not only benefit the environment, but it would also help save a lot of money.

Where did the goal come from? The government has adopted a new 2035 deadline for a 78% emission reduction because scientists say it is necessary to keep the global temperature rise closer to 1.5C than pre-industrial levels. A quarter net zero of the road to net zero by -2050 means reducing emissions as much as possible, and balancing the remaining emissions, for example by planting trees.

Leo Murray, co-director of climate charity Possible, told Newsround that it would be a “grand challenge”, but as long as the UK government starts to act immediately, the goal could be “achievable and realistic.”

So, what steps need to be taken to achieve this?

What do you need to do to reach your 2035 target

CCC experts say more electric vehicles, low carbon heating, renewable electricity will be needed and will reduce meat and dairy products.

transport

While the number of people driving electric vehicles is on the rise, Leo says sales of larger and more polluted vehicles have also increased, offsetting the gains that could have been seen in the sector.

For electric cars to have a significant impact on reducing their carbon footprint, governments need to do more to get people to use electric cars.

Getty Images

There are also many things the government can do to encourage people to walk or bike and use public transport to work and school, such as building more bike paths to make people feel safe on the road. More investment in alternative transport options like e-bikes and electric scooters can encourage people to choose for longer trips without taking a car.

Studies have shown that most air travel is made by a small number of people, with about 15% of the population making up 70% of flights, and in the case of railroads, the use of electric-powered railroads will expand to help reduce demand. can. For diesel power.

Agriculture

Leo said there was no government policy to reduce the environmental impact of livestock and dairy, but said children and adolescents are helping many people become vegan and vegetarian to make a big impact.

RA Kearton’s photo

The biggest problem here is methane emissions, with cattle being the biggest contributor, sheep and pigs following.

He says it’s often difficult to make policies in this area because he doesn’t want the government to appear to be telling people what they can eat and what they can’t.

building

Getty Images

Many of the houses and buildings in England are much older than those found in other European countries. This often means energy inefficiency and poor insulation.

One of the government’s biggest missions is to create a plan to minimize heat loss in homes and replace the gas currently used by 26 million households with electric heating.

renewable energy

Getty Images

The continued construction of onshore and offshore wind farms and the installation of solar panels will be key in reducing our reliance on other forms of power.

Can you reach your 2035 target?

The BBC’s energy and environmental analyst Roger Harrabin told Newsround that the announcement was “a really big deal.”

“It’s very ambitious and sets an example for other countries because we all are going through climate change together,” he said.

However, “the biggest question is whether the government is willing to make and spend money on the policies it needs to achieve its goals. In the past, we have often strayed from difficult decisions.”

Leo Murray, co-director of climate charity Possible, has told the CCC how it can achieve this goal to the government, but warned that no policy has been in place for it yet.

He added: “We are not on the way to meeting our previous climate commitments, and in many ways the government is still failing.”

Getty Images

The government needs to do more to help those who drive electric cars reach their goals.

Friends of the Earth, one of the world’s largest climate charities, had similar views.

Connor Schwartz of the charity said, “Emission reduction targets are important, but they cannot be achieved without the right policies. The British government is already struggling to achieve its less ambitious climate targets.

He added: “The Boris Johnson government will want to show global leadership ahead of this year’s important climate summit, but it is supporting the expansion of new roads and airports and is receiving enormous financial support for the development of Mozambique’s megagas. Seriously.”

Through the UN Climate Summit COP26, which will be held later this year in Glasgow, the UK is calling on countries and companies from around the world to join the UK in setting ambitious targets to achieve a net zero globally by 2050 and reduce emissions by 2030. I urge you to.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos