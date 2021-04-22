US ends sales of oil and gas leases on public lands until June – The Denver Post





BILLING, Mont. The US Department of the Interior is canceling sales of oil and gas leases on public lands until June as part of an ongoing review of how the program is contributing to climate change, officials said on Wednesday.

The action does not affect existing leases and the agency continued to issue new drilling permits during the White House-ordered unlimited review, said Nada Culver, deputy director of the Interiors Office of Management lands.

The oil industry and its Republican allies in Congress have said the oil and gas moratorium will hurt the economies of Western states without significantly curbing climate change. There is no end date for the review, but an interim report expected this summer could reveal the Biden administration’s long-term plans for lease sales.

Sales were slated for June in at least two states, Nevada and Colorado. Details of the cancellations were obtained by The Associated Press ahead of the public announcement.

Authorities have previously postponed or suspended lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge of Alaska, and other states including Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah.

On January 27, Biden ordered interior officials to verify whether the program unfairly benefits businesses at the expense of taxpayers and its impact on climate change. Federal courts have blocked previous leases in several western states following lawsuits by conservation groups who said climate impacts and other environmental issues related to drilling had been ignored.

The burning of oil, gas, and coal in government-owned land and water is a major source of U.S. emissions, accounting for 24% of the nation’s greenhouse gases. Oil and gas account for the bulk of man-made fossil fuel emissions from federal lands following a wave of drilling under former President Donald Trump.

The federal government collected about $ 5 billion last year in royalties and other payments on oil and gas from federal lands, according to the Office of Natural Resources Revenue. Much of that money goes to the states where the drilling took place.

The rental ban is only temporary, although officials have declined to say how long it will last. And it’s unclear what legal authority the government would have if it tried to stop drilling on about 23 million acres (9 million hectares) onshore and offshore that were previously leased to energy companies.

Thirteen states filed a lawsuit in federal court in Louisiana last month in an attempt to force resumption of sales, arguing that sales must be held regularly under federal law. Wyoming officials have filed a separate lawsuit in their state.

Another legal challenge against the administration is pending from oil and gas industry groups, also in a Wyoming federal court. On Tuesday, a coalition of 21 conservation and Native American groups represented by environmental law firm Earthjustice sought to intervene in the case in support of Biden.

Earthjustice attorney Michael Freeman said the administration was legally authorized to put a late reform program on hold.

