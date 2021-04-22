UK Home Price Index Summary: February 2021





1.Headline statistics for February 2021

The average property price in the UK is 250,341.

The annual price change for UK real estate was 8.6%.

The monthly price change for UK real estate was 0.0%.

The UK’s monthly index (January 2015 = 100) was 131.3.

Estimates for recent months are tentative and will likely update as more data is incorporated into the index. Read the revised edition of UK HPI data.

Next issue of the UK HPI

The UK HPI for March 2021 will be posted on Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 9:30am. See the release date calendar for details.

2. Economic statement

UK housing prices rose 8.6% from 8.0% in January 2021 to February 2021. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average home prices in the UK fell 0.6% between January and February 2021, compared to unchanged. % Of the same period (January and February 2020) one year ago.

Home prices were highest in the Northwest, up 11.9% through February 2021. The lowest annual growth rate was London, up 4.6% through February 2021.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) February 2021 UK housing market survey, the February 2021 coronavirus restrictions appear to be preventing new suppliers from selling their homes, and demand metrics are also slightly negative.

Summary of Business Conditions for Bank of England Agent 2021 Q1 said the contacts have improved their outlook for the housing market with activities supported by the extension of the property transaction tax exemption and coronavirus job retention plan. Real estate brokers have expressed concern about the shortage of real estate for sale and said buyers are less sensitive to prices than usual.

According to UK real estate transaction statistics, in February 2021, the estimated number of transactions for residential properties with a value of 40,000 or more was 147,050 on a seasonally adjusted basis. This is a 48.5% increase from a year ago. Between January 2021 and February 2021, UK trading volume increased by 23.0% seasonally.

According to the February 2021 release of Bank of England currency and credit, the number of mortgage approvals for home purchases (future loan indicators) in February 2021 was 87,700. It was higher than in February 2020, but fell from the high of 103,700 in November 2020.

3. Price Changes 3.1 Annual Price Changes Annual price changes in the UK by country over the past 5 years

The average home price in the UK rose 8.6% from 8.0% in January 2021 to February 2021.

At the national level, the largest home price increase of the year through February 2021 was recorded in the UK, where home prices rose 8.7%.

Wales saw an 8.4% increase in home prices by February 2021.

Scotland saw an 8.0% increase in home prices by February 2021.

Housing prices in Northern Ireland were up 5.3% year-on-year through the fourth quarter of 2020 (October-December).

3.2 Average Price by Country and Government Region Country and Government Region Price, Monthly and Yearly Change Country and Office Region Price Monthly and Yearly Change UK 268,291 0.2% 8.7% Northern Ireland (Quarter 2020) 147,593 3.0% 5.3% Scotland 161,529 -1.7 % 8.0% Wales 179,861 -0.7% 8.4% East Midlands 213,967 0.8% 10.6% East England 306,346 -0.9% 6.0% London 496,269 -1.4% 4.6% North East 138,370 -1.6% 9.0% North West 184,351 1.3% 11.9% Southeast 345,075 0.9 % 8.5% Southwest 279,242 0.0% 9.0% Western Midlands 215,451 0.8% 8.3% Yorkshire and Humber 182,220 0.6% 10.9% Country and Government Price fluctuations by region

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average home prices in the UK remained unchanged between January and February 2021 compared to a 0.6% decline over the same period a year ago (January and February 2020). The seasonally adjusted average home price in the UK rose 0.5 between January and February 2021.

Note: Northern Ireland figures represent a 3-month change and cannot be compared to other regions and countries.

3.3 Average Price by Property Type Average Monthly Price by Property Type Property Type February 2021 February 2020 Difference Separated 383,088 351,042 9.1% Semi-Separated 239,307 219,734 8.9% Terraced 204,418 187,607 9.0% Apartment or Duplex 214,114 200,659 6.7% Total 250,341 230,609 8.6% 4 . sales rate

The time between the sale of real estate and the registration of this information varies. It’s usually between 2 weeks and 2 months, but it can be longer. Volume figures for the last two months are not yet reportable and reliable and are not included in the report. Transactions that have been publicly disclosed in recent months will increase later as registered transactions are incorporated into the index.

Sales volume data is provided by property status (new building and existing property) and financing status (cash and mortgage) in a downloadable data table. Transactions involving the creation of new registers, such as new builds, are more complex and require more time to process. Please refer to the UK HPI Data Revision for more information.

4.1 Sales Volume by Country Country December 2020 December 2019 United Kingdom 71,132 70,541 Northern Ireland (one-third of sales for the fourth quarter of 2020) 2,467 2,252 Scotland 10,756 8,072 Wales 4,146 4,089

Note: The number of real estate transactions in December 2020 will increase as more transactions are incorporated into the index. Please refer to the revision policy for more details.

Comparing the December 2019 tentative volume estimate to the December 2020 tentative estimate, volume volume increased 16.2% in the UK, 14.8% in Wales and 34.7% in Scotland. Northern Ireland’s trading volume increased 22.9% through the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to UK real estate transaction statistics (coverages vary but more complete during this period) published by HM Revenue & Customs, non-seasonally adjusted trading volumes increased 28.9% in the UK, 25.9% in Wales and 35.5% in the US. 43.7% in Scotland and Northern Ireland by December 2020.

4.2 UK sales over the past 5 years Sales by country 2016-2020: December

Note: The number of real estate transactions in December 2020 will increase as more transactions are incorporated into the index. Please refer to the revision policy for more details.

Comparing the December 2019 tentative volume estimate with the December 2020 tentative volume estimate, UK volume increased 18.3% through December 2020.

UK Real Estate Transaction Statistics (coverages vary, but more complete during this period) published by HM Revenue & Customs reports UK volume increases of 29.6% through December 2020 on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

5. UK Real Estate Status

Transactions involving the creation of new registers, such as new builds, are more complex and require more time to process. This means it may take longer to appear in the land register. New build volume in the last two months is not included in the report as it is not a reliable level to report the classification between new builds and existing resale properties.

New and Existing Resale Properties Property Status Average Price December 2020 Monthly Change Annual Change New Build 297,104 0.0% 7.2% Existing Resale Property 247,203 0.8% 7.9%

Note: Since the October 2017 release, the estimation model has been revised when calculating tentative estimates. Learn more about the method used to generate UK HPI and the impact of these changes.

6. UK Buyer Status First Time Buyer and Former Owner Buyer Type Average Price February 2021 Monthly Change Annual Change First Buyer 210,560 0.4% 8.6% Previous Owner 290,627 -0.4% 8.7% 7. UK Cash Fund Status Mortgage

Northern Ireland data is not available for funding status only in the UK.

Fund Status Average Price February 2021 Monthly Variation Annual Variation Cash 238,614 0.1% 9.0% Mortgage 260,772 -0.1% 8.5% 8. Data Access

Download the data as a CSV file or access it with UK HPI tools.

Data modification

View amendments to previously published data in the data download, or learn more about the amendments in the instructions for the UK HPI.

9. UK Home Price Index Information

The UK Home Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Northern Ireland National Statistical and Land and Real Estate Services Office. Learn about the methodology used to generate the UK HPI.

UK Home Price Index data is provided by HM Land Registry, Registers of Scotland, Land & Property Services / Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency and Valuation Office Agency.

Learn more about the UK Home Price Index.

